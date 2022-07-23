Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic vs. Molecular Compounds Ionic compounds are formed from the electrostatic attraction between positively and negatively charged ions, typically between metals and nonmetals. In contrast, molecular compounds consist of molecules formed by covalent bonds, where atoms share electrons, usually between nonmetals. Understanding the distinction helps in identifying the nature of the compounds in the question.

Naming Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are named by stating the name of the metal cation first, followed by the name of the nonmetal anion with its ending changed to '-ide.' For example, in CaF2, calcium (Ca) is the cation and fluoride (F) is the anion, resulting in the name calcium fluoride. This naming convention is essential for correctly identifying and naming the compounds.