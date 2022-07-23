Chapter 8, Problem 48c
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) SbCl5 and AlF3.
The bromine monofluoride molecule, BrF, has a bond length of 1.76 Å and a dipole moment of 1.29 D. a. Which atom of the molecule is expected to have a negative charge?
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (c) PbCl4 and RbCl.
In the following pairs of binary compounds, determine which one is a molecular substance and which one is an ionic substance. Use the appropriate naming convention (for ionic or molecular substances) to assign a name to each compound: (a) TiCl4 and CaF2
Draw Lewis structures that satisfy the octet rule for the following molecules and ions: c. SO32−
Draw Lewis structures that satisfy the octet rule for the following molecules and ions: d. HCN (H and N are both bonded to C),
Draw Lewis structures that satisfy the octet rule for the following molecules and ions: f. HOCl