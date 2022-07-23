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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 67a
Chapter 8, Problem 67a

In the vapor phase, BeCl2 exists as a discrete molecule. (a) Draw the Lewis structure of this molecule, using only single bonds. Does this Lewis structure satisfy the octet rule?

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Draw the Lewis structure for BeCl_2: Start by identifying the total number of valence electrons. Beryllium (Be) has 2 valence electrons, and each chlorine (Cl) has 7 valence electrons. Since there are two chlorine atoms, the total number of valence electrons is 2 + 2(7) = 16.
Place the beryllium atom in the center and arrange the two chlorine atoms around it.
Connect each chlorine atom to the beryllium atom with a single bond. Each single bond represents 2 electrons, so 4 electrons are used in total for the bonds.
Distribute the remaining electrons to satisfy the octet rule for the chlorine atoms. Each chlorine atom should have 8 electrons around it, including the electrons in the bond.
Check if the octet rule is satisfied: Chlorine atoms have 8 electrons each, but beryllium has only 4 electrons around it, which does not satisfy the octet rule. However, beryllium is an exception to the octet rule and is stable with 4 electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Structure

A Lewis structure is a diagram that represents the bonding between atoms in a molecule and the lone pairs of electrons that may exist. It uses dots to represent valence electrons and lines to represent covalent bonds. For BeCl2, the Lewis structure will show beryllium bonded to two chlorine atoms, illustrating how electrons are shared to form bonds.
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Octet Rule

The octet rule is a chemical guideline stating that atoms tend to bond in such a way that they each have eight electrons in their valence shell, achieving a stable electron configuration similar to that of noble gases. In the case of BeCl2, it is important to analyze whether beryllium and chlorine achieve this stable configuration through the Lewis structure drawn.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is influenced by the number of bonds and lone pairs around the central atom. Understanding the geometry of BeCl2, which is linear due to its two bonding pairs and no lone pairs on beryllium, helps in visualizing the molecular structure and its implications for reactivity and properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

(a) Describe the molecule xenon trioxide, XeO3, using four possible Lewis structures, one each with zero, one, two, or three Xe¬O double bonds. (b) Do any of these resonance structures satisfy the octet rule for every atom in the molecule? (c) Do any of the four Lewis structures have multiple resonance structures? If so, how many resonance structures do you find? (d) Which of the Lewis structures in part (a) yields the most favorable formal charges for the molecule?

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Textbook Question

There are many Lewis structures you could draw for sulfuric acid, H2SO4 (each H is bonded to an O). (a) What Lewis structure(s) would you draw to satisfy the octet rule?

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Textbook Question

There are many Lewis structures you could draw for sulfuric acid, H2SO4 (each H is bonded to an O). (b) What Lewis structure(s) would you draw to minimize formal charge?

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Textbook Question

b. Which of these compounds or ions is an exception to the octet rule: nitrogen dioxide, borohydride (BH4−), borazine (B3N3H6 which is analogous to benzene with alternating B and N in the ring), or boron trichloride?

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Textbook Question

Draw the Lewis structures for each of the following molecules or ions. Identify instances where the octet rule is not obeyed; state which atom in each compound does not follow the octet rule; and state how many electrons surround these atoms: a. NO, b. BF3, c. ICl2, d. OPBr3 (the P is the central atom), e. XeF4.

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