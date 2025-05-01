List the individual steps used in constructing a Born–Haber cycle for the formation of BaI2 from the elements. Which of the steps would you expect to be exothermic?
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of SiCl4 from Si and Cl atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. e. How many bonding pairs of electrons are in the SiCl4 molecule?
Key Concepts
Lewis Symbols
Lewis Structures
Bonding Pairs of Electrons
(a) Based on the lattice energies of MgCl2 and SrCl2 given in Table 8.1, what is the range of values that you would expect for the lattice energy of CaCl2?
(b) How many bonding electrons are in the structure?
Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of PF3 from P and F atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (a) How many valence electrons does P have initially? (c) How many valence electrons surround the P in the PF3 molecule? (d) How many valence electrons surround each P in the PF3 molecule?
Which of the following statements about electronegativity is or are true? i. The alkali metals are the family with the largest electronegativity values. ii. The numerical values for electronegativity have no units. iii. Electronegativity is the ability of an atom in a molecule to attract electron density toward itself.