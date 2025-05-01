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Ch.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical Bonding
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.8 - Basic Concepts of Chemical BondingProblem 35e
Chapter 8, Problem 35e

Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of SiCl4 from Si and Cl atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. e. How many bonding pairs of electrons are in the SiCl4 molecule?

Verified step by step guidance
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Start by identifying the valence electrons for each atom. Silicon (Si) is in group 14 and has 4 valence electrons. Chlorine (Cl) is in group 17 and has 7 valence electrons.
Draw the Lewis symbol for Si with its 4 valence electrons represented as dots around the symbol Si.
Draw the Lewis symbol for Cl with its 7 valence electrons represented as dots around the symbol Cl. Repeat this for four Cl atoms.
To form SiCl4, each Cl atom will share one electron with Si, forming a single covalent bond. Draw a line between Si and each Cl to represent these bonds.
Count the number of bonding pairs of electrons. Each line represents a pair of shared electrons, so there are four bonding pairs in SiCl4.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots surrounding the element's symbol. Each dot corresponds to a valence electron, which is crucial for understanding how atoms bond. In the case of silicon (Si) and chlorine (Cl), the Lewis symbols help visualize the number of valence electrons available for bonding, which is essential for constructing Lewis structures.
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Lewis Dot Symbols

Lewis Structures

Lewis structures are diagrams that depict the arrangement of atoms and the distribution of valence electrons in a molecule. They illustrate bonding pairs (shared electrons) and lone pairs (non-bonding electrons) around atoms. For SiCl4, the Lewis structure shows how silicon shares its four valence electrons with four chlorine atoms, forming single covalent bonds.
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Bonding Pairs of Electrons

Bonding pairs of electrons are pairs of electrons that are shared between two atoms, forming a covalent bond. In SiCl4, each Si-Cl bond consists of one bonding pair, resulting in a total of four bonding pairs for the molecule. Understanding the concept of bonding pairs is essential for determining the molecular structure and properties of compounds.
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(b) How many bonding electrons are in the structure?

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Using Lewis symbols and Lewis structures, diagram the formation of PF3 from P and F atoms, showing valence-shell electrons. (a) How many valence electrons does P have initially? (c) How many valence electrons surround the P in the PF3 molecule? (d) How many valence electrons surround each P in the PF3 molecule?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about electronegativity is or are true? i. The alkali metals are the family with the largest electronegativity values. ii. The numerical values for electronegativity have no units. iii. Electronegativity is the ability of an atom in a molecule to attract electron density toward itself.

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