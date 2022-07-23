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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 86a
Chapter 9, Problem 86a

An AB3 molecule is described as having a trigonal-bipyramidal electron-domain geometry. a. How many nonbonding domains are on atom A?

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insert step 1> Identify the electron-domain geometry of the molecule. In this case, it is given as trigonal-bipyramidal.
insert step 2> Understand that a trigonal-bipyramidal geometry involves five electron domains around the central atom.
insert step 3> Recognize that the molecule is described as AB3, meaning there are three bonding domains (B atoms) around the central atom A.
insert step 4> Calculate the number of nonbonding domains by subtracting the number of bonding domains from the total number of electron domains: 5 (total domains) - 3 (bonding domains) = 2 nonbonding domains.
insert step 5> Conclude that there are 2 nonbonding domains on atom A in this AB3 molecule with a trigonal-bipyramidal electron-domain geometry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonal-Bipyramidal Geometry

Trigonal-bipyramidal geometry occurs when a central atom is surrounded by five electron domains, which can be bonding or nonbonding. In this arrangement, three domains are positioned in a plane at 120-degree angles, while the other two are above and below this plane, forming 90-degree angles with the equatorial domains.
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Electron Domains

Electron domains refer to regions around a central atom where electrons are likely to be found. These can include bonding pairs (shared between atoms) and lone pairs (nonbonding). The number of electron domains determines the molecular geometry and influences the angles between bonds.

Nonbonding Domains

Nonbonding domains, or lone pairs, are pairs of valence electrons that are not involved in bonding with other atoms. In the context of molecular geometry, these domains can affect the shape and angles of the molecule, as they occupy space and repel bonding pairs, leading to adjustments in the overall geometry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The iodine bromide molecule, IBr, is an interhalogen compound. Assume that the molecular orbitals of IBr are analogous to the homonuclear diatomic molecule F2. (c) One of the valence MOs of IBr is sketched here. Determine whether each of the following statements about this orbital is true: i. This is an antibonding orbital. ii. The larger contribution is from the I atom. iii. The energy of the molecular orbital is closer in energy to the valence atomic orbitals of Br than to those of I.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the blank spaces in the following chart. If the molecule column is blank, find an example that fulfills the conditions of the rest of the row. Molecule Electron-Domain Hybridization Dipole Geometry of Central Atom Moment? Yes or No CO2 sp3 Yes sp3 No Trigonal planar No SF4 Octahedral No sp2 Yes Trigonal bipyramidal No XeF2

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Textbook Question

Assume that the MOs of diatomics from the third row of the periodic table, such as P2, are analogous to those from the second row.

a. Which valence atomic orbitals of P are used to construct the MOs of P2?

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Textbook Question

The iodine bromide molecule, IBr, is an interhalogen compound. Assume that the molecular orbitals of IBr are analogous to the homonuclear diatomic molecule F2. (a) Which valence atomic orbitals of I and of Br are used to construct the MOs of IBr?

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Textbook Question

An AB3 molecule is described as having a trigonal-bipyramidal electron-domain geometry b. Based on the information given, which of the following is the molecular geometry of the molecule:

i. trigonal planar

ii. trigonal pyramidal

iii. T-shaped or

iv. tetrahedral?

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