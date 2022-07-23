The iodine bromide molecule, IBr, is an interhalogen compound. Assume that the molecular orbitals of IBr are analogous to the homonuclear diatomic molecule F2. (c) One of the valence MOs of IBr is sketched here. Determine whether each of the following statements about this orbital is true: i. This is an antibonding orbital. ii. The larger contribution is from the I atom. iii. The energy of the molecular orbital is closer in energy to the valence atomic orbitals of Br than to those of I.