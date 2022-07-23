Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories Problem 92c
Chapter 9, Problem 92c

An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here.

c. Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member:

i. group 5A

ii. group 6A

iii. group 7A

iv. group 8A, or

v. is more information needed?

Verified Solution
Video transcript

everyone who asked for some of the atoms are halogen. I'm gonna ask for a group does eight. And the molecule belong to in the periodic table. If the B atoms are halogen, this means that each will have three non bonding electron pairs to get an octet. So this means there are three bonding pairs around a and no non binding pairs. If we come this up we have 2468, 10 12 14 16 18 2022 24. For a total of 24 valence electrons. Since we have three allergens, It's going to contribute to 21 balance electrons. Officer Track 21 From the Total Number of Valence Electrons. We get three valence electrons left and it's gonna be on A in the center Since we have three balance electrons on a. This means that a. Is in group three a. Or group 13 on the periodic table Because they have three balance electrons. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
