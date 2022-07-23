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Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 94b
Chapter 9, Problem 94b

The O—H bond lengths in the water molecule (H2O) are 0.96 Å, and the H—O—H angle is 104.5°. The overall dipole moment of the water molecule is 1.85 D. b. Calculate the magnitude of the bond dipole of the O─H bonds. (Note: You will need to use vector addition to do this.)

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1
Identify the given values: bond length of O—H is 0.96 Å, H—O—H angle is 104.5°, and the overall dipole moment of water is 1.85 D.
Understand that the dipole moment is a vector quantity, and the overall dipole moment is the vector sum of the individual bond dipoles.
Use the formula for the dipole moment: \( \mu = q \times d \), where \( \mu \) is the dipole moment, \( q \) is the charge, and \( d \) is the distance (bond length).
Set up the vector addition for the dipole moments of the two O—H bonds, considering the angle between them (104.5°).
Use trigonometry to resolve the vector components of the bond dipoles and apply the law of cosines or vector addition to find the magnitude of the bond dipole.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Dipole Moment

The bond dipole moment is a measure of the polarity of a bond, arising from the difference in electronegativity between the bonded atoms. In a polar bond, the more electronegative atom attracts the shared electrons more strongly, creating a dipole with a positive and a negative end. The bond dipole is represented as a vector, with its magnitude proportional to the charge difference and its direction pointing from the positive to the negative end.
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Vector Addition

Vector addition is a mathematical process used to combine vectors, which have both magnitude and direction. In the context of molecular dipoles, the individual bond dipoles of a molecule can be represented as vectors that need to be added together to find the resultant dipole moment. This involves breaking down the vectors into their components, typically along the x and y axes, and then summing these components to determine the overall dipole moment.

Molecular Geometry

Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule, which significantly influences its physical and chemical properties. In water (H2O), the bent shape due to the H—O—H angle of 104.5° leads to an uneven distribution of charge, contributing to its overall dipole moment. Understanding molecular geometry is essential for predicting how molecules interact with each other and their environment.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

An AB5 molecule adopts the geometry shown here.

c. Suppose the B atoms are halogen atoms. Of which group in the periodic table is atom A a member:

i. group 5A

ii. group 6A

iii. group 7A

iv. group 8A, or

v. is more information needed?

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The lactic acid molecule, CH3CH(OH)COOH, gives sour milk its unpleasant, sour taste. e. What are the approximate bond angles around each carbon atom in the molecule?

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a. Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central Xe atom in XeF2, XeF4, and XeF6.

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The molecule C4H5N has the connectivity shown here. a. After the Lewis structure for the molecule is completed, how many 𝜎 and how many 𝜋 bonds are there in this molecule?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about hybrid orbitals is or are true? a. After an atom undergoes sp hybridization, there is one unhybridized p orbital on the atom, b. Under 𝑠𝑝2 hybridization, the large lobes point to the vertices of an equilateral triangle, and c. The angle between the large lobes of 𝑠𝑝3 hybrids is 109.5°.