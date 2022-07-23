Skip to main content
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding TheoriesProblem 82c2
Chapter 9, Problem 82c2

(c) With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecules are the NO+ and NO- ions isoelectronic (same number of electrons)? With what neutral homonuclear diatomic molecule is the NO- ion isoelectronic (same number of electrons)?

Video transcript

Well everyone in this video we're being asked which neutral thermonuclear dodge, Plymouth molecule is isil electronic with R C N minus ion. Let's determine how many electrons there are in the C N minus. So our carbon has atomic number of six, Meaning that there's six electrons and then our nitrogen has a atomic number of seven. And that means we have seven electrons here. Line those up. You get a total of 13 electrons and of course we have that minus one charge. That means that there's going to be one more electron Giving us a final sum of 14 electrons. So because we have the homo nuclear di atomic molecules so di atomic Right when you go ahead and divide this by two, so we can talk about just one atom. So 14 divided by two is going to be seven. So to finally matching Adam or element with seven electrons have a atomic number of. And on the puree table, The element with the atomic number of seven is going to be nitrogen. So the neutral home a nuclear di atomic molecules, it's going to be our end too. So our answer, It's going to be N two and this is going to be our final answer for this problem
