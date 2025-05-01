The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (a) Which of the following best describes what took place before the step pictured in the diagram: (i) Two 3p electrons became unpaired, (ii) An electron was promoted from the 2p orbital to the 3s orbital, or (iii) An electron was promoted from the 3s orbital to the 3p orbital?
Ch.9 - Molecular Geometry and Bonding Theories
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 9, Problem 3a
For each molecule (a)–(f), indicate how many different electron-domain geometries are consistent with the molecular geometry shown. a.
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1
Identify the molecular geometry of the molecule shown in the image. The molecule is water (H2O), which has a bent molecular geometry.
Determine the number of electron domains around the central atom (oxygen). In water, there are two bonding pairs (H-O bonds) and two lone pairs on the oxygen atom.
Recall that electron-domain geometry considers both bonding pairs and lone pairs. For water, the electron-domain geometry is tetrahedral because there are four electron domains (2 bonding pairs + 2 lone pairs).
List the possible electron-domain geometries that can result in a bent molecular geometry. The bent molecular geometry can arise from a tetrahedral electron-domain geometry with two lone pairs.
Conclude that there is only one electron-domain geometry (tetrahedral) consistent with the bent molecular geometry of the water molecule.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electron-Domain Geometry
Electron-domain geometry refers to the spatial arrangement of all electron domains (bonding and non-bonding electron pairs) around a central atom in a molecule. This geometry is determined by the number of electron domains, which can include single bonds, double bonds, triple bonds, and lone pairs. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the overall shape of the molecule.
Molecular Geometry
Molecular geometry describes the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, focusing on the positions of the nuclei rather than the electron pairs. It is influenced by the electron-domain geometry but specifically accounts for the actual atoms present, leading to shapes such as linear, bent, trigonal planar, and tetrahedral. For example, the water molecule (H2O) has a bent molecular geometry due to the two hydrogen atoms and two lone pairs on oxygen.
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VSEPR Theory
Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves as far apart as possible to minimize repulsion, which helps determine the molecular shape. This theory is essential for understanding why molecules like water adopt a bent geometry.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
The following plot shows the potential energy of two Cl atoms as a function of the distance between them. (c) If the Cl2 molecule is compressed under higher and higher pressure, does the Cl–Cl bond become stronger or weaker?
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Textbook Question
The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (b) What type of hybrid orbital is produced in this hybridization?
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