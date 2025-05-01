Textbook Question
For each molecule (a)–(f), indicate how many different electron-domain geometries are consistent with the molecular geometry shown. a.
765
views
1
rank
For each molecule (a)–(f), indicate how many different electron-domain geometries are consistent with the molecular geometry shown. a.
The orbital diagram that follows presents the final step in the formation of hybrid orbitals by a silicon atom. (a) Which of the following best describes what took place before the step pictured in the diagram: (i) Two 3p electrons became unpaired, (ii) An electron was promoted from the 2p orbital to the 3s orbital, or (iii) An electron was promoted from the 3s orbital to the 3p orbital?
The following plot shows the potential energy of two Cl atoms as a function of the distance between them. (c) If the Cl2 molecule is compressed under higher and higher pressure, does the Cl–Cl bond become stronger or weaker?