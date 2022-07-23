Sodium azide is a shock-sensitive compound that releases N2 upon physical impact. The compound is used in automobile airbags. The azide ion is N3-. (b) State the hybridization of the central N atom in the azide ion.
Sodium azide is a shock-sensitive compound that releases N2 upon physical impact. The compound is used in automobile airbags. The azide ion is N3-. (a) Draw the Lewis structure of the azide ion that minimizes formal charge (it does not form a triangle). Is it linear or bent?
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Key Concepts
Lewis Structures
Formal Charge
Molecular Geometry
Butadiene, C4H6, is a planar molecule that has the following carbon–carbon bond lengths:
(a) Predict the bond angles around each of the carbon atoms and sketch the molecule.
a. Predict the electron-domain geometry around the central Xe atom in XeF2, XeF4, and XeF6.
The molecule C4H5N has the connectivity shown here. a. After the Lewis structure for the molecule is completed, how many 𝜎 and how many 𝜋 bonds are there in this molecule?
In ozone, O3, the two oxygen atoms on the ends of the molecule are equivalent to one another. (d) How many electrons are delocalized in the p system of ozone?
Which of the following statements about hybrid orbitals is or are true? a. After an atom undergoes sp hybridization, there is one unhybridized p orbital on the atom, b. Under 𝑠𝑝2 hybridization, the large lobes point to the vertices of an equilateral triangle, and c. The angle between the large lobes of 𝑠𝑝3 hybrids is 109.5°.