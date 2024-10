Chapter 18, Problem 74b

he concentration of H2O in the stratosphere is about 5 ppm. It undergoes photodissociation according to:





H2O(𝑔)⟢H(𝑔)+OH(𝑔)





b.Given that the average bond enthalpy for an Oβˆ’H bond is 463 kJ/mol, calculate the maximum wavelength for a photon that could cause this dissociation.