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Ch.18 - Chemistry of the Environment
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 15th Edition
Brown15th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780137542970Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 15th EditionCh.18 - Chemistry of the EnvironmentProblem 79a
Chapter 18, Problem 79a

The precipitation of Al(OH)3 (Ksp) = 1.3⨉10-33) is sometimes used ot purify water. (a) Estimate the pH at which precipitation of Al(OH)3 will begin if 5.0 lb of Al2(SO4)3 is added to 2000 gal of water

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1
Convert the mass of Al_2(SO_4)_3 from pounds to grams using the conversion factor 1 lb = 453.592 g.
Calculate the number of moles of Al_2(SO_4)_3 using its molar mass (Al_2(SO_4)_3 has a molar mass of approximately 342.15 g/mol).
Determine the concentration of Al^3+ ions in the solution by dividing the moles of Al_2(SO_4)_3 by the volume of water in liters (1 gal = 3.78541 L).
Use the K_sp expression for Al(OH)_3, which is K_sp = [Al^3+][OH^-]^3, to find the concentration of OH^- needed for precipitation.
Convert the concentration of OH^- to pH using the relation pH + pOH = 14, where pOH = -log[OH^-].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solubility Product Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. It represents the maximum concentration of ions in a saturated solution at a given temperature. For Al(OH)3, Ksp = 1.3 × 10^-33 indicates that the compound is very insoluble, meaning that only a tiny amount can dissolve in water before precipitation occurs.
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pH and Hydroxide Ion Concentration

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. In the context of Al(OH)3 precipitation, the pH must be sufficiently high to increase the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH-) in the solution. As the pH rises, the solubility of Al(OH)3 decreases, leading to precipitation when the product of the ion concentrations exceeds Ksp.
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Stoichiometry and Dilution

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions, while dilution refers to the process of reducing the concentration of a solute in a solution. In this question, understanding how to convert the mass of Al2(SO4)3 added to water into moles and then into hydroxide ion concentration is crucial for estimating the pH at which Al(OH)3 will begin to precipitate.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Henry's law constant for CO2 in water at 25 °C is 3.1x10^-2 M atm-1. (a) What is the soubility of CO2 in water at this temperature if the soltuion is in contact with air at normal atmospheric pressure?

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Textbook Question

The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6.

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(ii)

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Textbook Question

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The following data were collected for the desturction of O3 by H (O3 + H → O2 + OH) at very low concentrations (b) Calculate the rate constant

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