The pH of a particular raindrop is 5.6.

(a) Assuming the major species in the raindrop are H2CO3(aq), HCO3-(aq) and CO32- (aq), Calculate the concentrations of these species in the raindrop, assuming the total carbonate concentration is 1.0 * 10-5 M. The appropriate Ka values are given in Table 16.3.

(b) What experiments could you do to test the hypothesis that the rain also contains sulfur-containing species that contribute to its pH? Assume you have a large sample of rain to test.