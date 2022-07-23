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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 135
Chapter 1, Problem 135

An 8.894 g block of aluminum was pressed into a thin square of foil with 36.5 cm edge lengths. (a) If the density of Al is 2.699 g>cm3, how thick is the foil in centimeters?

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1
Identify the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \).
Rearrange the formula to solve for volume: \( \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Density}} \).
Calculate the volume of the aluminum block using its mass (8.894 g) and the density of aluminum (2.699 g/cm³).
Recognize that the volume of the foil is also equal to the product of its area and thickness: \( \text{Volume} = \text{Area} \times \text{Thickness} \).
Calculate the area of the square foil using its edge length (36.5 cm) and solve for thickness by rearranging the equation: \( \text{Thickness} = \frac{\text{Volume}}{\text{Area}} \).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³). It is a crucial property that helps determine how much mass is contained in a given volume of a substance. In this problem, the density of aluminum is used to relate the mass of the aluminum block to its volume, which is essential for calculating the thickness of the foil.
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Volume of a Cube

The volume of a cube or square can be calculated using the formula V = side² × height, where 'side' is the length of one edge and 'height' is the thickness in this case. Since the foil is square, knowing the edge length allows us to express the volume in terms of the thickness. This relationship is key to finding the thickness of the aluminum foil from its total volume.
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Mass-Volume Relationship

The mass-volume relationship is fundamental in chemistry, as it connects the mass of a substance to its density and volume. By rearranging the density formula (density = mass/volume), we can derive volume from mass and density. In this problem, we will use the mass of the aluminum block and its density to find the volume, which will then help us determine the thickness of the foil.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

The Rankine temperature scale used in engineering is to the Fahrenheit scale as the Kelvin scale is to the Celsius scale. That is, 1 Rankine degree is the same size as 1 Fahrenheit degree, and 0 °R = absolute zero. (a) What temperature corresponds to the freezing point of water on the Rankine scale?

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Textbook Question

The element gallium (Ga) has the second-largest liquid range of any element, melting at 29.78 °C and boiling at 2204 °C at atmospheric pressure. (a) What is the density of gallium in g/cm3 at 25 °C if a 1 in. cube has a mass of 0.2133 lb?

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Textbook Question

Ocean currents are measured in Sverdrups (sv) where 1 sv = 109 m3/s. The Gulf Stream off the tip of Florida, for instance, has a flow of 35 sv. (c) How much time is required for 1 petaliter (PL; 1 PL = 1015 L) of seawater to flow past a given point?

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Textbook Question

The element gallium (Ga) has the second-largest liquid range of any element, melting at 29.78 °C and boiling at 2204 °C at atmospheric pressure. (b) Assume that you construct a thermometer using gallium as the fluid instead of mercury and that you define the melting point of gallium as 0 °G and the boiling point of gallium as 1000 °G. What is the melting point of sodium chloride (801 °C) on the gallium scale?

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