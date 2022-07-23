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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 119a
Chapter 1, Problem 119a

The element gallium (Ga) has the second-largest liquid range of any element, melting at 29.78 °C and boiling at 2204 °C at atmospheric pressure. (a) What is the density of gallium in g/cm3 at 25 °C if a 1 in. cube has a mass of 0.2133 lb?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Convert the mass of gallium from pounds to grams. Recall that 1 pound is approximately equal to 453.592 grams.
Convert the volume of gallium from cubic inches to cubic centimeters. Remember that 1 cubic inch is approximately equal to 16.387 cubic centimeters.
Calculate the density of gallium using the formula: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \). Use the mass in grams and the volume in cubic centimeters.
Insert the values obtained from the conversions into the density formula to compute the density of gallium at 25 °C.
Ensure the units of the final answer are in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm3).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as mass per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per cubic centimeter (g/cm³) in chemistry. It is a crucial property that helps identify substances and can be calculated using the formula: density = mass/volume. Understanding density is essential for solving problems related to the physical properties of materials, such as determining how much space a given mass occupies.
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Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one set of units to another. In this question, the mass of gallium is given in pounds (lb), which must be converted to grams (g) to calculate density in g/cm³. Familiarity with conversion factors, such as 1 lb = 453.592 g, is necessary to ensure accurate calculations in chemistry.
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Volume of a Cube

The volume of a cube is calculated using the formula V = side³, where 'side' is the length of one edge of the cube. In this case, the side length is given in inches, so it must be converted to centimeters (1 in = 2.54 cm) before calculating the volume in cm³. Understanding how to calculate volume is essential for determining the density of a substance.
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Textbook Question

Ocean currents are measured in Sverdrups (sv) where 1 sv = 109 m3/s. The Gulf Stream off the tip of Florida, for instance, has a flow of 35 sv. (a) What is the flow of the Gulf Stream in milliliters per minute?

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The Rankine temperature scale used in engineering is to the Fahrenheit scale as the Kelvin scale is to the Celsius scale. That is, 1 Rankine degree is the same size as 1 Fahrenheit degree, and 0 °R = absolute zero. (a) What temperature corresponds to the freezing point of water on the Rankine scale?

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An 8.894 g block of aluminum was pressed into a thin square of foil with 36.5 cm edge lengths. (a) If the density of Al is 2.699 g>cm3, how thick is the foil in centimeters?
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Textbook Question

Ocean currents are measured in Sverdrups (sv) where 1 sv = 109 m3/s. The Gulf Stream off the tip of Florida, for instance, has a flow of 35 sv. (b) What mass of water in the Gulf Stream flows past a given point in 24 hours? The density of seawater is 1.025 g/mL.

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Textbook Question

Ocean currents are measured in Sverdrups (sv) where 1 sv = 109 m3/s. The Gulf Stream off the tip of Florida, for instance, has a flow of 35 sv. (c) How much time is required for 1 petaliter (PL; 1 PL = 1015 L) of seawater to flow past a given point?

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Textbook Question

The element gallium (Ga) has the second-largest liquid range of any element, melting at 29.78 °C and boiling at 2204 °C at atmospheric pressure. (b) Assume that you construct a thermometer using gallium as the fluid instead of mercury and that you define the melting point of gallium as 0 °G and the boiling point of gallium as 1000 °G. What is the melting point of sodium chloride (801 °C) on the gallium scale?

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