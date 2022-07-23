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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 2
Chapter 1, Problem 2

Convert 0.055 milliseconds to seconds, and write the answer in scientific notation. (LO 1.3)(a) 5.5 * 10-3 s(b) 5.5 * 10-4 s (c) 5.5 * 10-5 s(d) 5.5 * 10-7 s

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1
Identify the conversion factor between milliseconds and seconds. There are 1000 milliseconds in one second, so 1 millisecond is equal to 1/1000 seconds.
Convert 0.055 milliseconds to seconds by multiplying 0.055 by the conversion factor (1/1000).
Perform the multiplication: 0.055 * (1/1000) to find the value in seconds.
Express the result in scientific notation. Scientific notation involves writing a number as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of 10.
Compare the result with the given options to determine which one matches the scientific notation of the converted value.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, we are converting milliseconds to seconds. Since 1 millisecond is equal to 0.001 seconds, understanding this relationship is crucial for accurately performing the conversion.
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Scientific Notation

Scientific notation is a way of expressing numbers that are too large or too small in a compact form. It is written as a product of a number between 1 and 10 and a power of ten. For example, 0.000055 can be expressed as 5.5 x 10^-5, which simplifies calculations and comparisons of very large or small values.
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Significant Figures

Significant figures are the digits in a number that contribute to its precision. When performing calculations, it is important to maintain the correct number of significant figures to ensure accuracy. In the context of the question, the original value of 0.055 milliseconds has two significant figures, which should be reflected in the final answer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (b) 20 µm

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Textbook Question
Which of the following statements is a hypothesis about the synthesis of gold nanoparticles? (LO 1.1) (a) Adding a salt solution to gold nanoparticles causes the color to change from red to blue.(b) To examine the effect of salt on gold nanoparticles, variable concentrations of salt are added to the nanopar-ticles and the results are measured(c) A solution of gold nanoparticles with an average diam-eter of 30 nm has a wavelength of maximum absorption of 450 nm and is a reddish-orange color.(d) Adding a substance with a negative charge to the surface of the nanoparticles creates repulsive forces that stabilize small particle size
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Textbook Question

A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (a) 2 µm

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Textbook Question
Which quantity represents the largest mass? (LO 1.4) (a) 2.5 * 107 mg (b) 2.5 * 102 mg (c) 2.5 * 108 ng (d)2.5*10-3kg
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