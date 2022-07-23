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Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & MeasurementProblem 4b
Chapter 1, Problem 4b

A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (b) 20 µm

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1
Identify the given diameter of the HELA cell: \(2 \times 10^{-5}\) meters.
Recognize that the problem asks for the diameter to be expressed using an appropriate metric prefix.
Recall that the prefix 'micro' (\(\mu\)) represents \(10^{-6}\) meters.
Convert the diameter from meters to micrometers by multiplying \(2 \times 10^{-5}\) meters by \(10^{6}\) to change the unit from meters to micrometers.
Express the result in micrometers (\(\mu m\)) to report the diameter with the appropriate prefix.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Prefixes

Metric prefixes are used to denote specific powers of ten, making it easier to express large or small quantities. For example, 'micro-' (µ) represents 10^-6, allowing us to express measurements in a more manageable form. In the context of the question, converting the diameter of the HELA cell from meters to micrometers simplifies the representation of its size.
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Metric Prefixes Usage

Unit Conversion

Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. This involves multiplying by a conversion factor that relates the two units. In this case, converting the diameter of the HELA cell from meters to micrometers requires understanding the relationship between these units, specifically that 1 meter equals 1,000,000 micrometers.
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Conversion Factors

Cell Size in Biology

Understanding cell size is crucial in biology, as it relates to cell function and structure. Mammalian cells, like HELA cells, typically range from 10 to 30 micrometers in diameter. Recognizing the scale of cellular dimensions helps in visualizing and comparing the sizes of different biological entities, which is essential for various applications in cell biology and microscopy.
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The Electrolytic Cell
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Convert 0.055 milliseconds to seconds, and write the answer in scientific notation. (LO 1.3)(a) 5.5 * 10-3 s(b) 5.5 * 10-4 s (c) 5.5 * 10-5 s(d) 5.5 * 10-7 s
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Textbook Question

A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (a) 2 µm

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Textbook Question
Which quantity represents the largest mass? (LO 1.4) (a) 2.5 * 107 mg (b) 2.5 * 102 mg (c) 2.5 * 108 ng (d)2.5*10-3kg
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Textbook Question

A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (c) 200 nm

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Textbook Question

The temperature on the surface of the Sun is 5778 K. What is the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? (LO 1.6) (a) 3344 °F

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Textbook Question

A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (d) 0.2 mm

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