Textbook Question
Convert 0.055 milliseconds to seconds, and write the answer in scientific notation. (LO 1.3)(a) 5.5 * 10-3 s(b) 5.5 * 10-4 s (c) 5.5 * 10-5 s(d) 5.5 * 10-7 s
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A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (a) 2 µm
A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (c) 200 nm
The temperature on the surface of the Sun is 5778 K. What is the temperature in degrees Fahrenheit? (LO 1.6) (a) 3344 °F
A mammalian HELA cell has a diameter of 2 * 10-5 m. Report the diameter of the cell using the most appropriate prefix on the base unit of meter. (LO 1.5) (d) 0.2 mm