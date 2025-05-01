Concentrations of substances dissolved in solution are often expressed as mass per unit volume. For example, normal human blood has a cholesterol concentration of about 200 mg/100 mL. Express this concentration in the following units. (a) mg/L
Ch.1 - Chemical Tools: Experimentation & Measurement
Chapter 1, Problem 100
Weights in England are commonly measured in stones, where 1 stone = 14 lb. What is the weight in pounds of a person who weighs 8.65 stones?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conversion factor between stones and pounds: 1 stone = 14 pounds.
Set up the conversion equation using the given weight in stones: 8.65 stones.
Multiply the weight in stones by the conversion factor to convert it to pounds: 8.65 stones \(\times\) 14 \(\text{ pounds/stone}\).
Perform the multiplication to find the weight in pounds.
Verify the units cancel correctly, leaving the result in pounds.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Unit Conversion
Unit conversion is the process of converting a quantity expressed in one unit to another unit. In this case, we need to convert stones to pounds using the conversion factor that 1 stone equals 14 pounds. Understanding how to apply conversion factors is essential for solving problems involving different measurement systems.
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Proportional Relationships
Proportional relationships describe how two quantities relate to each other in a consistent ratio. Here, the relationship between stones and pounds is linear, meaning that as the number of stones increases, the weight in pounds increases proportionally. Recognizing this relationship helps in accurately calculating the total weight.
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Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one set of units to another by multiplying by conversion factors. This method ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit in the final answer. It is a critical skill in chemistry and physics for ensuring that calculations are dimensionally consistent.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question
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Textbook Question
Concentrations of substances dissolved in solution are often expressed as mass per unit volume. For example, normal human blood has a cholesterol concentration of about 200 mg/100 mL. Express this concentration in the following units. (e) How much total blood cholesterol in grams does a per-son have if the normal blood volume in the body is 5 L?
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Textbook Question
In the United States, the emissions limit for carbon monoxide in motorcycle engine exhaust is 12.0 g of carbon monoxide per kilometer driven. What is this limit expressed in mg per mile with the correct number of significant figures?
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Textbook Question
The volume of water used for crop irrigation is measured in acre-feet, where 1 acre-foot is the amount of water needed to cover 1 acre of land to a depth of 1 ft. (a) If there are 640 acres per square mile, how many cubic feet of water are in 1 acre-foot?(b) How many acre-feet are in Lake Erie (total volume = 116 mi^3)?
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Textbook Question
The height of a horse is usually measured in hands instead of in feet, where 1 hand equals 1/3 ft (exactly). (b) What is the volume in cubic meters of a box measuring 6 ⨉ 2.5 ⨉ 15 hands
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Textbook Question
Administration of digitalis, a drug used to control atrial fibrilla-tion in heart patients, must be carefully controlled because even a modest overdose can be fatal. To take differences between patients into account, drug dosages are prescribed in terms of mg/kg body weight. Thus, a child and an adult differ greatly in weight, but both receive the same dosage per kilogram of body weight. At a dosage of 20 mg/kg body weight, how many mil-ligrams of digitalis should a 160 lb patient receive?
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