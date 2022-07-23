Textbook Question
What is the molecular weight of a gas that diffuses through a porous membrane 1.86 times faster than Xe? What might the gas be?
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Two 112-L tanks are filled with gas at 330 K. One contains 5.00 mol of Kr, and the other contains 5.00 mol of O2. Considering the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties. (a) Collision frequency
Two 112-L tanks are filled with gas at 330 K. One contains 5.00 mol of Kr, and the other contains 5.00 mol of O2. Considering the assumptions of kinetic–molecular theory, rank the gases from low to high for each of the following properties. (b) Density (g/L)