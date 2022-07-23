Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Graham's Law of Effusion Graham's Law states that the rate of effusion (or diffusion) of a gas is inversely proportional to the square root of its molar mass. This means that lighter gases will diffuse faster than heavier gases. The relationship can be expressed mathematically as (Rate1/Rate2) = √(Molar Mass2/Molar Mass1), allowing for the comparison of diffusion rates between two gases.

Molar Mass Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all atoms in a molecule. Understanding molar mass is crucial for determining the identity of a gas based on its diffusion rate, as it directly influences how quickly a gas can move through a medium.