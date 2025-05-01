Textbook Question
Water flows quickly through the narrow neck of a bottle, but maple syrup flows sluggishly. Is this different behavior due to a difference in viscosity or in surface tension for the liquids?
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Assume that you have a liquid in a cylinder equipped with a movable piston. There is no air in the cylinder, the volume of space above the liquid is 200 mL, and the equilibrium vapor pressure above the liquid is 28.0 mm Hg. What is the equilibrium pressure above the liquid when the volume of space is decreased from 200 mL to 100 mL at constant temperature?