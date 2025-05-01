Phase Transition

A phase transition refers to the transformation of a substance from one phase to another, such as from solid to liquid or from liquid to gas. In the context of the question, as the temperature increases at a constant pressure, the substance may transition from a smectic or nematic phase to an isotropic phase. This transition involves a change in molecular ordering, where the structured arrangement of molecules in the smectic or nematic phase becomes more random in the isotropic phase.