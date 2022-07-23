Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.11 - Liquids & Phase Changes
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.11 - Liquids & Phase ChangesProblem 72
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 11, Problem 72

Two compounds (labeled I and II) have a liquid crystal state. Predict which compound has a higher temperature associ- ated with the solid to liquid crystal phase change. Explain your reasoning.
Diagram comparing two compounds in liquid crystal state for phase change analysis.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Examine the structures of compounds I and II in the provided image.
Identify the functional groups and structural features of each compound.
Consider the molecular interactions that could affect the phase change temperature, such as hydrogen bonding, van der Waals forces, and dipole-dipole interactions.
Compare the rigidity and symmetry of the molecular structures, as these can influence the stability of the solid and liquid crystal phases.
Predict which compound has a higher temperature associated with the solid to liquid crystal phase change based on the analysis of molecular interactions and structural features.

Verified Solution

Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Liquid Crystal Phases

Liquid crystals are materials that exhibit properties between those of liquids and solid crystals. They can flow like a liquid but have some degree of order, particularly in their molecular arrangement. The transition between solid and liquid crystal states involves changes in temperature and can be influenced by molecular structure and interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:22
Phase Changes in Diagrams

Phase Transition Temperature

The phase transition temperature is the specific temperature at which a substance changes from one phase to another, such as from solid to liquid crystal. This temperature is influenced by intermolecular forces, molecular weight, and structural characteristics of the compounds. Higher phase transition temperatures typically indicate stronger intermolecular interactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:22
Phase Changes in Diagrams

Intermolecular Forces

Intermolecular forces are the forces of attraction or repulsion between molecules. These forces, including hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and van der Waals forces, play a crucial role in determining the physical properties of substances, including their melting points and phase transition temperatures. Stronger intermolecular forces generally lead to higher phase transition temperatures.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:59
Intermolecular vs Intramolecular Forces
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Benzene has a melting point of 5.53 °C and a boiling point of 80.09 °C at atmospheric pressure. Its density is0.8787 g>cm3 when liquid and 0.899 g>cm3 when solid; it has Tc = 289.01 °C, Pc = 48.34 atm, Tt = 5.52 °C, and Pt = 0.0473 atm. Starting from a point at 200 K and 66.5 atm, trace the following path on a phase diagram. (1) First, increase T to 585 K while keeping P constant. (2) Next, decrease P to 38.5 atm while keeping T constant. (3) Then, decrease T to 278.66 K while keeping P constant. (4) Finally, decrease P to 0.0025 atm while keeping T constant. What is your starting phase, and what is your final phase?
2486
views
Open Question
How many phase transitions did you pass through in Problem 11.62, and what are they?
Textbook Question
Intermolecular forces are important in creating ordered arrangements in liquid crystals. What types of intermolecu- lar forces exist in a sample of the following compound?

410
views
Textbook Question
The compound cholesteryl benzoate is a rod-like molecule that undergoes a phase change from the solid to the liq- uid crystal phase at 145.5 °C. When cholesteryl benzoate is mixed with cholesteryl oleyl carbonate, a molecule with a curved shape, the temperature of the solid to liquid crys- tal transition changes. Predict if the transition temperature increases or decreases and explain your reasoning.
754
views
Textbook Question
The chlorofluorocarbon refrigerant trichlorofluoromethane, CCl3F, has Pvap = 100.0 mm Hg at -23 °C and ΔHvap = 24.77 kJ>mol. (b) What is ΔSvap for trichlorofluoromethane?
777
views
Textbook Question
Substance X has a vapor pressure of 100 mm Hg at its triple point (48 °C). When 1 mol of X is heated at 1 atm pres- sure with a constant rate of heat input, the following heating curve is obtained: (b) For each of the following, choose which phase of X (solid, liquid, or gas) fits the description. (iii) Has the greatest specific heat

511
views