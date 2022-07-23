Textbook Question
Describe the reactions that occur when an Si1OH24 sol becomes a gel. What is the formula of the ceramic obtained when the gel is dried and sintered?
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A cube-shaped crystal of an alkali metal, 1.62 mm on an edge, was vaporized in a 500.0 mL evacuated flask. The resulting vapor pressure was 12.5 mm Hg at 802 °C. The structure of the solid metal is known to be body-centered cubic. (c) What are the densities of the solid and the vapor in g>cm3?
A group 3A metal has a density of 2.70 g/cm3 and a cubic unit cell with an edge length of 404 pm. Reaction of A 1.07 cm3 chunk of the metal with an excess of hydrochloric acid gives a colorless gas that occupies 4.00 L at 23.0 °C and a pressure of 740 mm Hg. (a) Identify the metal.