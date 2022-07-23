Skip to main content
Ch.12 - Solids and Solid-State Materials
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.12 - Solids and Solid-State MaterialsProblem 133
Chapter 12, Problem 133

Explain why silicon carbide–reinforced alumina is strongerand tougher than pure alumina.

Verified step by step guidance
1
1. Silicon carbide (SiC) is a very hard substance and can serve as a reinforcement added to alumina to improve the composite's mechanical properties. When SiC is mixed with alumina, it forms a composite material that is stronger and tougher than pure alumina.
2. The addition of SiC to alumina creates a material with a more complex microstructure. This microstructure can help to stop the propagation of cracks, which is a common cause of failure in brittle materials like alumina. When a crack starts to form in the composite material, it is likely to hit a SiC particle and be deflected or stopped, reducing the likelihood of catastrophic failure.
3. The SiC particles also help to distribute the applied stress over a larger area, reducing the local stress and making the material more resistant to deformation and failure.
4. The SiC particles can also create a toughening mechanism known as 'crack bridging'. In this process, the SiC particles act as bridges across the crack, holding the crack faces together and preventing the crack from growing.
5. Therefore, the addition of SiC to alumina results in a composite material that is stronger and tougher than pure alumina due to the complex microstructure, crack deflection, stress distribution, and crack bridging.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Composite Materials

Composite materials are made from two or more constituent materials with significantly different physical or chemical properties. In the case of silicon carbide-reinforced alumina, the combination enhances mechanical properties such as strength and toughness. The reinforcement helps to distribute stress more evenly, preventing failure and improving overall performance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:12
Laboratory Materials 2

Mechanical Properties: Strength and Toughness

Strength refers to a material's ability to withstand an applied load without failure, while toughness is the ability to absorb energy and deform plastically without fracturing. Silicon carbide, being a hard and strong material, contributes to the overall strength of the composite, while its ability to inhibit crack propagation enhances toughness, making the composite more resilient than pure alumina.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Reaction Mechanism Overview

Crack Propagation and Fracture Mechanics

Fracture mechanics studies how cracks propagate in materials and how they can be prevented. In silicon carbide-reinforced alumina, the presence of silicon carbide can impede crack growth by bridging cracks and redistributing stress. This mechanism not only increases the toughness of the material but also enhances its durability under mechanical stress compared to pure alumina.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:06
Reaction Mechanism Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Describe the reactions that occur when an Si1OH24 sol becomes a gel. What is the formula of the ceramic obtained when the gel is dried and sintered?
312
views
Textbook Question
Silicon nitride 1Si3N42, a high-temperature ceramic useful for making engine components, is a covalent network solid in which each Si atom is bonded to four N atoms and each N atom is bonded to three Si atoms. Explain why silicon nitride is more brittle than a metal like copper.
834
views
Textbook Question

A cube-shaped crystal of an alkali metal, 1.62 mm on an edge, was vaporized in a 500.0 mL evacuated flask. The resulting vapor pressure was 12.5 mm Hg at 802 °C. The structure of the solid metal is known to be body-centered cubic. (c) What are the densities of the solid and the vapor in g>cm3?

492
views
Textbook Question

A group 3A metal has a density of 2.70 g/cm3 and a cubic unit cell with an edge length of 404 pm. Reaction of A 1.07 cm3 chunk of the metal with an excess of hydrochloric acid gives a colorless gas that occupies 4.00 L at 23.0 °C and a pressure of 740 mm Hg. (a) Identify the metal.

356
views
Textbook Question
Explain why graphite/epoxy composites are good materials for making tennis rackets and golf clubs.
335
views