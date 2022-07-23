Textbook Question
Describe the reactions that occur when an Si1OH24 sol becomes a gel. What is the formula of the ceramic obtained when the gel is dried and sintered?
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The YBa2Cu3O7 superconductor can be synthesized by the solgel method from a stoichiometric mixture of metal ethoxides followed by heating in oxygen. How many grams of Y(OCH2CH3)3 and how many grams of Ba(OCH2CH3)2 are required to react with 75.4 g of Cu(OCH2CH3)2 and an excess of water? Assuming a 100% yield, how many grams of YBa2Cu3O7 are obtained?