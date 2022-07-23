A compound that contains only C and H was burned in excess O2 to give CO2 and H2O. When 0.270 g of the com- pound was burned, the amount of CO2 formed reacted completely with 20.0 mL of 2.00 M NaOH solution according to the equation 2 OH-1aq2 + CO21g2 S CO 2- 1aq2 + H2O1l2 When 0.270 g of the compound was dissolved in 50.0 g of camphor, the resulting solution had a freezing point of 177.9 °C. [#Pure camphor freezes at 179.8 °C and has Kf = 37.7 1°C kg2>mol.] (a) What is the empirical formula of the compound?