What is the reason behind the boiling point of a solution being 100.8 °C when 71 g of Na2SO4 is dissolved in 1.00 kg of water?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of boiling point elevation, which is a colligative property. It depends on the number of solute particles in a solution, not their identity.
Step 2: Calculate the molality of the solution. First, determine the molar mass of Na2SO4 by adding the atomic masses of its constituent elements: Na (22.99 g/mol), S (32.07 g/mol), and O (16.00 g/mol).
Step 3: Convert the mass of Na2SO4 (71 g) to moles using its molar mass. Then, calculate the molality by dividing the moles of Na2SO4 by the mass of the solvent (water) in kilograms.
Step 4: Determine the van't Hoff factor (i) for Na2SO4. Since it dissociates into 3 ions (2 Na+ and 1 SO4^2-), i = 3.
Step 5: Use the boiling point elevation formula: \( \Delta T_b = i \cdot K_b \cdot m \), where \( \Delta T_b \) is the boiling point elevation, \( K_b \) is the ebullioscopic constant for water (0.512 °C/m), and m is the molality. Calculate \( \Delta T_b \) and add it to the normal boiling point of water (100 °C) to find the new boiling point.