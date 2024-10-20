Bromine is sometimes used as a solution in tetrachloro- methane, CCl4. What is the vapor pressure in mm Hg of a solution of 1.50 g of Br2 in 145.0 g of CCl4 at 300 K? The vapor pressure of pure bromine at 300 K is 30.5 kPa, and the vapor pressure of CCl4 is 16.5 kPa.