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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 49
Chapter 14, Problem 49

Draw a plausible transition state for the bimolecular reaction of nitric oxide with ozone. Use dashed lines to indicate the atoms that are weakly linked together in the transition state. NO(g) + O3(g) NO2(g) + O2(g)Illustration of the transition state for the reaction of NO and O3, showing weak bonds with dashed lines.

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1
Identify the reactants and products in the given reaction: NO(g) + O3(g) -> NO2(g) + O2(g).
Draw the Lewis structures for nitric oxide (NO) and ozone (O3) to understand the bonding and lone pairs.
Determine the bonds that are breaking and forming during the reaction. In this case, the N-O bond in NO and one of the O-O bonds in O3 will break, while new N-O and O-O bonds will form.
Sketch the transition state by showing the partially formed and broken bonds using dashed lines. The transition state will have a structure where the N atom from NO is weakly bonded to one of the O atoms from O3, and the O atoms in O3 are weakly bonded to each other.
Ensure that the transition state reflects the simultaneous breaking and forming of bonds, indicating the high-energy state of the molecules during the reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Transition State Theory

Transition State Theory describes the high-energy state during a chemical reaction where reactants are transformed into products. This state represents a point of maximum energy along the reaction pathway, where bonds are partially broken and formed. Understanding this concept is crucial for visualizing how reactants like nitric oxide and ozone interact before forming products.
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Bimolecular Reactions

Bimolecular reactions involve two reactant molecules colliding and reacting to form products. In the case of the reaction between nitric oxide and ozone, both molecules must come together in a specific orientation to facilitate the reaction. This concept is essential for understanding the dynamics of the reaction and the formation of the transition state.
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Bonding and Molecular Geometry

Bonding and molecular geometry refer to the arrangement of atoms in a molecule and the types of bonds formed between them. In the transition state, weak bonds are indicated by dashed lines, showing that these connections are not fully formed. Recognizing how molecular geometry influences the stability and reactivity of the transition state is vital for accurately drawing and interpreting the reaction mechanism.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of N2O5.

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Textbook Question
The relative rates of the reaction A + B S AB in vessels(1)–(3) are 4:4:1. Red spheres represent A molecules, andblue spheres represent B molecules.(1)-(3)

(a) What is the order of the reaction in A and B?
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Textbook Question
What is the molecularity of each of the following elementary reactions?(a)

(b)

(c)

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Textbook Question

Consider a reaction that occurs by the following mechanism:

A + BC → AC + B

AC + D → A + CD

The potential energy profile for this reaction is as follows:

(d) Is the reaction endothermic or exothermic? Add labels to the diagram that show the values of the energy of reaction ΔE and the activation energy Ea for the overall reaction.

523
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Textbook Question

From a plot of the concentration–time data in Worked Example 14.9, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of NO2 at t = 100 s.

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Textbook Question

From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (a) the instantaneous rate of decomposition of N2O5 at t = 200 s.

391
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