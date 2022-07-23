Skip to main content
Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
Chapter 14, Problem 54b

From the plot of concentration–time data in Figure 14.1, estimate: (b) the initial rate of decomposition of N2O5.

1
Identify the initial concentration of N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>5</sub> from the plot at time t = 0.
Find the concentration of N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>5</sub> at a small time interval after t = 0 from the plot.
Calculate the change in concentration, Δ[N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>5</sub>], by subtracting the initial concentration from the concentration at the chosen small time interval.
Determine the change in time, Δt, which is the time interval chosen in step 2.
Calculate the initial rate of decomposition of N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>5</sub> using the formula: Rate = -Δ[N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>5</sub>]/Δt. The negative sign indicates the concentration of N<sub>2</sub>O<sub>5</sub> is decreasing.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rate of Reaction

The rate of reaction refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is typically expressed as the change in concentration of a reactant or product per unit time. Understanding how to calculate and interpret reaction rates is essential for analyzing concentration-time data.
Concentration-Time Graphs

Concentration-time graphs visually represent how the concentration of a reactant or product changes over time. The slope of the curve at any point indicates the rate of reaction at that moment. For estimating initial rates, one typically examines the slope of the curve at the very beginning of the reaction, where the concentration changes most rapidly.
Decomposition Reactions

Decomposition reactions involve the breakdown of a compound into simpler substances, often resulting in the release of gases. In the case of N2O5, its decomposition can be represented by a specific reaction equation. Understanding the nature of decomposition reactions helps in predicting the behavior of reactants and products over time.
