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Ch.14 - Chemical Kinetics
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.14 - Chemical KineticsProblem 129
Chapter 14, Problem 129

The half-life for the first-order decomposition of N2O4 is 1.3 * 10-5 s. N2O41g2S 2 NO21g2 If N2O4 is introduced into an evacuated flask at a pressure of 17.0 mm Hg, how many seconds are required for the pressure of NO2 to reach 1.3 mm Hg?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify that the decomposition of \( \text{N}_2\text{O}_4 \) is a first-order reaction, which means the rate of reaction depends on the concentration of \( \text{N}_2\text{O}_4 \).
Use the first-order kinetics formula: \( t = \frac{1}{k} \ln \left( \frac{[A]_0}{[A]} \right) \), where \( t \) is the time, \( k \) is the rate constant, \( [A]_0 \) is the initial concentration, and \( [A] \) is the concentration at time \( t \).
Calculate the rate constant \( k \) using the half-life formula for first-order reactions: \( k = \frac{0.693}{t_{1/2}} \), where \( t_{1/2} \) is the half-life.
Determine the initial pressure of \( \text{N}_2\text{O}_4 \) and the pressure of \( \text{N}_2\text{O}_4 \) at the time when \( \text{NO}_2 \) reaches 1.3 mm Hg. Since \( \text{N}_2\text{O}_4 \) decomposes to form \( 2 \text{NO}_2 \), use stoichiometry to relate the pressures.
Substitute the values into the first-order kinetics formula to solve for \( t \), the time required for the pressure of \( \text{NO}_2 \) to reach 1.3 mm Hg.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

First-Order Kinetics

First-order kinetics refers to a reaction rate that is directly proportional to the concentration of one reactant. In this case, the decomposition of N2O4 follows first-order kinetics, meaning that the rate of reaction decreases exponentially over time. The half-life of a first-order reaction is constant and can be used to determine the time required for a specific change in concentration or pressure.
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Half-Life

Half-life is the time required for the concentration of a reactant to decrease to half of its initial value. For first-order reactions, the half-life is independent of the initial concentration, allowing for straightforward calculations of how long it takes for a reactant to reach a certain concentration. In this problem, the half-life of N2O4 is given, which is essential for determining the time needed for NO2 to reach a specific pressure.
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Pressure and Gas Laws

The behavior of gases can be described by various gas laws, which relate pressure, volume, temperature, and the number of moles. In this scenario, the pressure of NO2 produced from the decomposition of N2O4 is crucial for solving the problem. Understanding how the pressure of a gas changes with the decomposition of a reactant allows us to calculate the time required for the pressure of NO2 to reach a specified value.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Some reactions are so rapid that they are said to be diffusion-controlled; that is, the reactants react as quickly as they can collide. An example is the neutralization of H3O+ by OH-, which has a second-order rate constant of 1.3⨉1011 M-1 s-1 at 25 °C. (a) If equal volumes of 2.0 M HCl and 2.0 M NaOH are mixed instantaneously, how much time is required for 99.999% of the acid to be neutralized?

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Textbook Question
The reaction 2 NO1g2 + O21g2S 2 NO21g2 has the thirdorderrate law rate = k3NO423O24, where k = 25 M-2 s-1.Under the condition that 3NO4 = 2 3O24, the integratedrate law is13O242 = 8 kt +113O24022What are the concentrations of NO, O2, and NO2 after100.0 s if the initial concentrations are 3NO4 = 0.0200 Mand 3O24 = 0.0100 M?
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Textbook Question

Consider the reversible, first-order interconversion of two molecules A and B: where kf = 3.0⨉10-3 s-1 is the rate constant for the forward reaction and kr = 1.0⨉10-3 s-1 is the rate constant for the reverse reaction. We'll see in Chapter 15 that a reaction does not go to completion but instead reaches a state of equilibrium with comparable concentrations of reactants and products if the rate constants kf and kr have comparable values.

(c) What are the relative concentrations of B and A when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions become equal?

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Textbook Question

Consider the reversible, first-order interconversion of two molecules A and B: where kf = 3.0⨉10-3 s-1 is the rate constant for the forward reaction and kr = 1.0⨉10-3 s-1 is the rate constant for the reverse reaction. We'll see in Chapter 15 that a reaction does not go to completion but instead reaches a state of equilibrium with comparable concentrations of reactants and products if the rate constants kf and kr have comparable values.

(a) What are the rate laws for the forward and reverse reactions?

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Textbook Question
Assume that you are studying the first-order conversion ofa reactant X to products in a reaction vessel with a constantvolume of 1.000 L. At 1 p.m., you start the reactionat 25 °C with 1.000 mol of X. At 2 p.m., you find that0.600 mol of X remains, and you immediately increase thetemperature of the reaction mixture to 35 °C. At 3 p.m.,you discover that 0.200 mol of X is still present. You wantto finish the reaction by 4 p.m. but need to continue it untilonly 0.010 mol of X remains, so you decide to increase thetemperature once again. What is the minimum temperaturerequired to convert all but 0.010 mol of X to productsby 4 p.m.?
486
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Textbook Question

Some reactions are so rapid that they are said to be diffusion-controlled; that is, the reactants react as quickly as they can collide. An example is the neutralization of H3O+ by OH-, which has a second-order rate constant of 1.3⨉1011 M-1 s-1 at 25 °C. (b) Under normal laboratory conditions, would you expect the rate of the acid–base neutralization to be limited by the rate of the reaction or by the speed of mixing?

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