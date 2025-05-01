Consider the reversible, first-order interconversion of two molecules A and B: where k f = 3.0⨉10-3 s-1 is the rate constant for the forward reaction and kr = 1.0⨉10-3 s-1 is the rate constant for the reverse reaction. We'll see in Chapter 15 that a reaction does not go to completion but instead reaches a state of equilibrium with comparable concentrations of reactants and products if the rate constants k f and k r have comparable values.

(c) What are the relative concentrations of B and A when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions become equal?