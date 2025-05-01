The amount of carbon dioxide in a gaseous mixture of CO2 and CO can be determined by passing the gas into an aqueous solution that contains an excess of Ba(OH)2. The CO2 reacts, yielding a precipitate of BaCO3, but the CO does not react. This method was used to analyze the equilibrium composition of the gas obtained when 1.77 g of CO2 reacted with 2.0 g of graphite in a 1.000-L container at 1100 K. The analysis yielded 3.41 g of BaCO3. Use these data to calculate Kp at 1100 K for the reaction CO2(g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g).