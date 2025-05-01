The amount of carbon dioxide in a gaseous mixture of CO2 and CO can be determined by passing the gas into an aqueous solution that contains an excess of Ba(OH)2. The CO2 reacts, yielding a precipitate of BaCO3, but the CO does not react. This method was used to analyze the equilibrium composition of the gas obtained when 1.77 g of CO2 reacted with 2.0 g of graphite in a 1.000-L container at 1100 K. The analysis yielded 3.41 g of BaCO3. Use these data to calculate Kp at 1100 K for the reaction CO2(g) + C(s) ⇌ 2 CO(g).
Key Concepts
Chemical Equilibrium
Precipitation Reaction
Molar Mass and Stoichiometry
Consider the sublimation of mothballs at 27 °C in a room having dimensions 8.0 ft ⨉ 10.0 ft ⨉ 8.0 ft. Assume that the mothballs are pure solid naphthalene (density 1.16 g/cm3) and that they are spheres with a diameter of 12.0 mm. The equilibrium constant Kc for the sublimation of naphthalene is 5.40⨉10-6 at 27 °C. C10H8(s) ⇌ C10H8(g) (b) How many mothballs are required to saturate the room with gaseous naphthalene?
Consider the sublimation of mothballs at 27 °C in a room having dimensions 8.0 ft ⨉ 10.0 ft ⨉ 8.0 ft. Assume that the mothballs are pure solid naphthalene (density 1.16 g/cm3) and that they are spheres with a diameter of 12.0 mm. The equilibrium constant Kc for the sublimation of naphthalene is 5.40⨉10-6 at 27 °C. C10H8(s) ⇌ C10H8(g) (a) When excess mothballs are present, how many gaseous naphthalene molecules are in the room at equilibrium?
Acetic acid tends to form dimers, (CH3CO2H2), because of hydrogen bonding: The equilibrium constant Kc for this reaction is 1.51⨉102 in benzene solution but only 3.7⨉10-2 in water solution. (a) Calculate the ratio of dimers to monomers for 0.100 M acetic acid in benzene.