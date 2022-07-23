Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in the amounts of substances involved.
Chemical Equilibrium Concepts
Equilibrium Constant (Kp)
The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. It provides insight into the position of equilibrium; a larger Kp indicates a greater concentration of products compared to reactants.
Equilibrium Constant Expressions
Effect of Catalysts on Equilibrium
A catalyst is a substance that increases the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. While it speeds up the attainment of equilibrium, a catalyst does not affect the position of the equilibrium or the equilibrium constant; it simply allows the system to reach equilibrium faster.
