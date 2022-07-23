Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Equilibrium Chemical equilibrium occurs when the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products. At this state, the system is dynamic, meaning that reactions continue to occur, but there is no net change in the amounts of substances involved. Recommended video: Guided course 04:21 04:21 Chemical Equilibrium Concepts

Equilibrium Constant (Kp) The equilibrium constant (Kp) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation. It provides insight into the position of equilibrium; a larger Kp indicates a greater concentration of products compared to reactants. Recommended video: Guided course 03:20 03:20 Equilibrium Constant Expressions