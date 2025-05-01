Molarity and Mass Calculation

Molarity (M) is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To find the mass of CaO required, one must first calculate the moles of hydroxide ions needed based on the desired pH, then use the molar mass of CaO to convert moles to grams. This process involves applying the formula: mass = moles × molar mass, which is fundamental in solution preparation.