Skip to main content
Ch.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & Bases
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & BasesProblem 86
Chapter 16, Problem 86

How many grams of CaO should be dissolved in sufficient water to make 1.00 L of a solution with a pH of 10.50?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the concentration of hydroxide ions, [OH^-], in the solution using the pH value. Use the relationship: \( \text{pH} + \text{pOH} = 14 \) to find pOH, then calculate [OH^-] using \( \text{pOH} = -\log[\text{OH}^-] \).
Write the balanced chemical equation for the dissolution of CaO in water: \( \text{CaO} + \text{H}_2\text{O} \rightarrow \text{Ca}^{2+} + 2\text{OH}^- \).
Use the stoichiometry of the reaction to relate the moles of CaO to the moles of OH^- produced. From the balanced equation, 1 mole of CaO produces 2 moles of OH^-.
Calculate the moles of CaO needed to produce the required moles of OH^- using the stoichiometric relationship from the balanced equation.
Convert the moles of CaO to grams using the molar mass of CaO (\( \text{CaO} = 40.08 + 16.00 = 56.08 \text{ g/mol} \)).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the acidity or basicity of a solution, defined as the negative logarithm of the hydrogen ion concentration. A pH of 10.50 indicates a basic solution, where the concentration of hydroxide ions can be calculated using the formula pOH = 14 - pH. Understanding pH and pOH is essential for determining the concentration of hydroxide ions in the solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
pH and pOH Calculations

Dissociation of CaO

Calcium oxide (CaO) is a strong base that dissociates completely in water to form calcium ions (Ca²⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). The reaction can be represented as CaO + H₂O → Ca²⁺ + 2OH⁻. Knowing the stoichiometry of this dissociation is crucial for calculating how much CaO is needed to achieve the desired hydroxide ion concentration for a specific pH.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:52
Percent Dissociation Example

Molarity and Mass Calculation

Molarity (M) is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. To find the mass of CaO required, one must first calculate the moles of hydroxide ions needed based on the desired pH, then use the molar mass of CaO to convert moles to grams. This process involves applying the formula: mass = moles × molar mass, which is fundamental in solution preparation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:12
Molar Mass Calculation Example
Related Practice
Textbook Question
Calculate the pH of solutions prepared by: (a) Dissolving 0.20 g of sodium oxide in water to give 100.0 mL of solution.
538
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of solutions prepared by: (a) Dissolving 4.8 g of lithium hydroxide in water to give 250 mL of solution.

643
views
Textbook Question
A vitamin C tablet containing 250 mg of ascorbic acid 1C6H8O6; Ka = 8.0 * 10-52 is dissolved in a 250 mL glass of water. What is the pH of the solution?
1501
views
Textbook Question

Look up the values of Ka in Appendix C for C6H5OH, HNO3, CH3CO2H, and HOCl, and arrange these acids in order of: (b) Decreasing percent dissociation.

626
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the pH of solutions prepared by: (d) Mixing 100.0 mL of 2.0 * 10-3 M HCl and 400.0 mL of 1.0 * 10-3 M HClO4. (Assume that volumes are additive.)

984
views
2
rank