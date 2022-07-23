Electronegativity and Stability

Electronegativity refers to the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a bond. In the context of oxyanions like ClO2- and ClO3-, the stability of the resulting conjugate acids (HClO2 and HClO3) is influenced by the electronegativity of the central atom and the number of oxygen atoms. A more stable conjugate acid indicates a weaker base, thus helping to identify the stronger base in the pair.