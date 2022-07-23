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Ch.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & Bases
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.16 - Aqueous Equilibria: Acids & BasesProblem 65a,b
Chapter 16, Problem 65a,b

Identify the stronger base in each of the following pairs.
Explain your reasoning.
(a) ClO2- or ClO3-
(b) HSO4- or HSeO4-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the conjugate acids of the given bases: ClO_2^- and ClO_3^-.
Recall that the strength of a base is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate acid.
Compare the acid strengths of HClO_2 and HClO_3.
Note that HClO_3 is a stronger acid than HClO_2 due to the higher oxidation state of chlorine, which stabilizes the conjugate base ClO_3^-.
Conclude that ClO_2^- is the stronger base because its conjugate acid, HClO_2, is weaker than HClO_3.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid-Base Theory

Acid-base theory explains the behavior of acids and bases in chemical reactions. According to the Brønsted-Lowry theory, acids are proton donors and bases are proton acceptors. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the strength of a base, as stronger bases are more effective at accepting protons.
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Bronsted-Lowry Acid-Base Theory

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

Conjugate acid-base pairs consist of two species that differ by the presence or absence of a proton (H+). When a base accepts a proton, it forms its conjugate acid. Analyzing the conjugate pairs helps in understanding which base is stronger, as the strength of a base is inversely related to the strength of its conjugate acid.

Electronegativity and Stability

Electronegativity refers to the tendency of an atom to attract electrons in a bond. In the context of oxyanions like ClO2- and ClO3-, the stability of the resulting conjugate acids (HClO2 and HClO3) is influenced by the electronegativity of the central atom and the number of oxygen atoms. A more stable conjugate acid indicates a weaker base, thus helping to identify the stronger base in the pair.
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Related Practice
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