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Ch.17 - Applications of Aqueous Equilibria
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.17 - Applications of Aqueous EquilibriaProblem 111
Chapter 17, Problem 111

Calculate the molar solubility of PbCrO4 in: (a) Pure Water(d) 1.0 x 10^-3 M K2CrO4

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1
Step 1: Write the dissolution equation for PbCrO4.
Step 2: Write the expression for the solubility product constant (Ksp) of PbCrO4.
Step 3: For part (a), set up an expression for the molar solubility in pure water using the Ksp expression.
Step 4: For part (b), consider the common ion effect due to the presence of CrO4^2- from K2CrO4 and modify the Ksp expression accordingly.
Step 5: Solve the modified Ksp expression for the molar solubility in the presence of 1.0 x 10^-3 M K2CrO4.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molar Solubility

Molar solubility refers to the maximum amount of a solute that can dissolve in a given volume of solvent at equilibrium, expressed in moles per liter (M). It is a crucial concept in understanding how solubility changes with different conditions, such as the presence of common ions or changes in temperature.
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Common Ion Effect

The common ion effect describes the decrease in solubility of a salt when a common ion is added to the solution. In this case, adding K2CrO4 introduces CrO4^2- ions, which shifts the equilibrium of the dissolution of PbCrO4, reducing its molar solubility due to Le Chatelier's principle.
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Equilibrium Constant (Ksp)

The solubility product constant (Ksp) is an equilibrium constant that applies to the solubility of sparingly soluble ionic compounds. For PbCrO4, Ksp can be used to calculate its molar solubility in pure water and in the presence of other ions, as it relates the concentrations of the ions in solution at equilibrium.
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