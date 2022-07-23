Consider the unbalanced equation: I2(s) → I-(aq) + IO3-(aq) (d) What pH is required for the reaction to be at equilibrium at 25°C when [I-] = 0.10M and [IO3-] = 0.50 M?
Consider the unbalanced equation: (b) Use the data in Appendix B and ΔG°f for IO3-(aq)= -128.0 kJ/mol to calculate ΔG° for the reaction at 25 °C.
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Key Concepts
Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)
Standard Gibbs Free Energy of Formation (ΔG°f)
Reaction Quotient and Equilibrium
The lead storage battery uses the reaction: (b) Calculate ∆G for this reaction on a cold winter's day (10 °F) in a battery that has run down to the point where the sulfuric acid concentration is only 0.100 M.
Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):
Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) S CH3OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K
Step 2. CH3OH1l2 → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K
(k) Calculate an overall ΔG°, ΔH°, and ΔS° for the formation of CH4 from CO and H2.
Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):
Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) S CH3OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K
Step 2. CH3OH1l2 → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K
(m) If you were designing a production facility, would you plan on carrying out the reactions in separate steps or together? Explain.