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Ch.18 - Thermodynamics: Entropy, Free Energy & Equilibrium
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 - Thermodynamics: Entropy, Free Energy & EquilibriumProblem 141b
Chapter 18, Problem 141b

Consider the unbalanced equation: (b) Use the data in Appendix B and ΔG°f for IO3-(aq)= -128.0 kJ/mol to calculate ΔG° for the reaction at 25 °C.

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1
insert step 1> Identify the balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
insert step 2> Use the standard Gibbs free energy of formation (ΔG°f) values from Appendix B for each reactant and product in the balanced equation.
insert step 3> Calculate the ΔG° for the reaction using the formula: ΔG° = Σ(ΔG°f of products) - Σ(ΔG°f of reactants).
insert step 4> Substitute the given ΔG°f value for IO_3^-(aq) and the values from Appendix B into the equation.
insert step 5> Perform the arithmetic to find the ΔG° for the reaction at 25 °C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)

Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG) is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. It is a crucial concept in predicting the spontaneity of a reaction; a negative ΔG indicates that a reaction can occur spontaneously, while a positive ΔG suggests non-spontaneity.
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Gibbs Free Energy of Reactions

Standard Gibbs Free Energy of Formation (ΔG°f)

The Standard Gibbs Free Energy of Formation (ΔG°f) is the change in Gibbs free energy when one mole of a compound is formed from its elements in their standard states. This value is essential for calculating the ΔG of a reaction, as it allows for the determination of the energy changes associated with the formation of reactants and products.
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Standard Gibbs Free Energy and Temperature

Reaction Quotient and Equilibrium

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative concentrations of products and reactants at any point in a reaction. At equilibrium, Q equals the equilibrium constant (K). Understanding how ΔG relates to Q and K is vital for predicting the direction of a reaction and calculating the ΔG under non-standard conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the unbalanced equation: I2(s) → I-(aq) + IO3-(aq) (d) What pH is required for the reaction to be at equilibrium at 25°C when [I-] = 0.10M and [IO3-] = 0.50 M?

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Textbook Question

The lead storage battery uses the reaction: (b) Calculate ∆G for this reaction on a cold winter's day (10 °F) in a battery that has run down to the point where the sulfuric acid concentration is only 0.100 M.

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Textbook Question
A mixture of 14.0 g of N2 and 3.024 g of H2 in a 5.00 L container is heated to 400 °C. Use the data in Appendix B to calculate the molar concentrations of N2, H2, and NH3 at equilibrium. Assume that ∆H° and ∆S° are independent of temperature, and remember that the standard state of a gas is defined in terms of pressure.

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Textbook Question

Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):

Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) S CH3OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K

Step 2. CH3OH1l2 → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K

(k) Calculate an overall ΔG°, ΔH°, and ΔS° for the formation of CH4 from CO and H2.

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Textbook Question
Chloroform has ΔHvaporization = 29.2 kJ>mol and boils at 61.2 °C. What is the value of ΔSvaporization for chloroform?
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Textbook Question

Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):

Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) S CH3OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K

Step 2. CH3OH1l2 → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K

(m) If you were designing a production facility, would you plan on carrying out the reactions in separate steps or together? Explain.

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