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Ch.18 - Thermodynamics: Entropy, Free Energy & Equilibrium
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.18 - Thermodynamics: Entropy, Free Energy & EquilibriumProblem 141d
Chapter 18, Problem 141d

Consider the unbalanced equation: I2(s) → I-(aq) + IO3-(aq) (d) What pH is required for the reaction to be at equilibrium at 25°C when [I-] = 0.10M and [IO3-] = 0.50 M?

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1
Identify the half-reactions involved in the overall reaction. For the reduction of iodine to iodide: \(I_2 + 2e^- \rightarrow 2I^-\) and for the oxidation of iodide to iodate: \(6I^- \rightarrow IO_3^- + 5I^- + 6e^-\).
Combine the half-reactions to get the overall balanced equation. The balanced equation is: \(3I_2 + 6H_2O \rightarrow 5I^- + IO_3^- + 12H^+ + 6e^-\).
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant (K) for the reaction using the balanced equation. The expression is: \(K = \frac{[I^-]^5 [IO_3^-][H^+]^{12}}{[I_2]^3}\).
Substitute the given concentrations into the equilibrium expression to solve for [H+]. Use the concentrations [I^-] = 0.10 M and [IO_3^-] = 0.50 M.
Calculate the pH from the concentration of [H+] using the formula pH = -log[H+].

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction involving iodine species, K can be calculated using the concentrations of I<sup>-</sup> and IO<sub>3</sub><sup>-</sup>. Understanding K is essential for determining the conditions under which the reaction will favor products or reactants.
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pH and its Relationship to Concentration

pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, defined as pH = -log[H<sup>+</sup>]. The pH of a solution can influence the state of equilibrium in acid-base reactions. In this context, the required pH can be determined by relating it to the concentrations of the iodine species and their respective acid-base properties.
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Le Chatelier's Principle

Le Chatelier's Principle states that if a dynamic equilibrium is disturbed by changing the conditions, the system will adjust to counteract the change and restore a new equilibrium. In this reaction, altering the pH or concentrations of I<sup>-</sup> and IO<sub>3</sub><sup>-</sup> will shift the equilibrium position, which is crucial for predicting how the system will respond to changes in conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the unbalanced equation: (b) Use the data in Appendix B and ΔG°f for IO3-(aq)= -128.0 kJ/mol to calculate ΔG° for the reaction at 25 °C.

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Textbook Question

The lead storage battery uses the reaction: (b) Calculate ∆G for this reaction on a cold winter's day (10 °F) in a battery that has run down to the point where the sulfuric acid concentration is only 0.100 M.

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Textbook Question

Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):

Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) S CH3OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K

Step 2. CH3OH1l2 → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K

(k) Calculate an overall ΔG°, ΔH°, and ΔS° for the formation of CH4 from CO and H2.

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Textbook Question
For a process to be spontaneous, the total entropy of the system and its surroundings must increase; that isΔStotal = ΔSsystem + ΔSsurr 7 0 for a spontaneous processFurthermore, the entropy change in the surroundings, ΔSsurr, is related to the enthalpy change for the process by the equa- tion ΔSsurr = - ΔH>T.(b) What is the value of ΔSsurr for the photosynthesis of glu- cose from CO2 at 298 K?6 CO21g2 + 6 H2O1l2 S C6H12O61s2 + 6 O21g2ΔG° = 2879 kJΔS° = - 262 J>K
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Textbook Question
Chloroform has ΔHvaporization = 29.2 kJ>mol and boils at 61.2 °C. What is the value of ΔSvaporization for chloroform?
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Textbook Question

Methanol (CH3OH) is made industrially in two steps from CO and H2. It is so cheap to make that it is being considered for use as a precursor to hydrocarbon fuels, such as methane (CH4):

Step 1. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) S CH3OH(l) ΔS° = - 332 J/K

Step 2. CH3OH1l2 → CH4(g) + 1/2 O2(g) ΔS° = 162 J/K

(m) If you were designing a production facility, would you plan on carrying out the reactions in separate steps or together? Explain.

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