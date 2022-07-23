Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a numerical value that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. For the reaction involving iodine species, K can be calculated using the concentrations of I<sup>-</sup> and IO<sub>3</sub><sup>-</sup>. Understanding K is essential for determining the conditions under which the reaction will favor products or reactants.