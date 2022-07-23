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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 43c
Chapter 19, Problem 43c

Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (c) MnO4-(aq) → MnO42-(aq)

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Identify the oxidation states of manganese in both MnO_4^- and MnO_4^{2-}.
In MnO_4^-, the oxidation state of manganese is +7.
In MnO_4^{2-}, the oxidation state of manganese is +6.
Compare the oxidation states: manganese goes from +7 to +6.
Since the oxidation state decreases, this half-reaction is classified as a reduction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation and Reduction

Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between species. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. These processes are always coupled, meaning that when one species is oxidized, another must be reduced.
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Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

Oxidation States

Oxidation states (or oxidation numbers) are a way to keep track of electron transfer in redox reactions. Each element in a compound is assigned an oxidation state based on a set of rules, which helps determine whether a species is oxidized or reduced. In the given half-reaction, analyzing the oxidation states of manganese in MnO4- and MnO42- is essential to classify the reaction correctly.
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Half-Reactions

Half-reactions are equations that show either the oxidation or reduction process separately, allowing for a clearer understanding of electron transfer. In redox reactions, half-reactions can be written to represent the loss of electrons (oxidation) and the gain of electrons (reduction). This approach is particularly useful in balancing redox reactions and identifying the roles of different species in the reaction.
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