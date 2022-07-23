Balance the half-reactions in Problem 19.42, assuming that they occur in acidic solution.
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (c) MnO4-(aq) → MnO42-(aq)
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Key Concepts
Oxidation and Reduction
Oxidation States
Half-Reactions
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (b) Pt2+ (aq) → Pt(s)
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (d) CH3O→H(aq) CH2O(aq)
Classify each of the following unbalanced half-reactions as either an oxidation or a reduction. (b) H2O2(aq) → O2(g)
Porous pellets of TiO2 can be reduced to titanium metal at the cathode of an electrochemical cell containing molten CaCl2 as the electrolyte. When the TiO2 is reduced, the O2-ions dis-solve in the CaCl2 and are subsequently oxidized to O2 gas at the anode. This approach may be the basis for a less expensive process than the one currently used for producing titanium.
(c) Write balanced equations for the anode, cathode, and overall cell reactions.
Balance the half-reactions in Problem 19.43, assuming that they occur in basic solution.