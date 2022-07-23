Textbook Question
Calculate E° for each of the following reactions, and tell which are spontaneous under standard-state conditions.(a)
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Consider a galvanic cell that uses the following half-reactions: (b) What is the oxidizing agent, and what is the reducing agent?.
When suspected drunk drivers are tested with a Breathalyzer, the alcohol (ethanol) in the exhaled breath is oxidized to acetic acid with an acidic solution of potassium dichromate: The color of the solution changes because some of the orange Cr2O72- is converted to the green Cr3+ The Breathalyzer measures the color change and produces a meter reading calibrated in blood alcohol content. (a) What is E° for the reaction if the standard half-cell potential for the reduction of acetic acid to ethanol is 0.058 V?