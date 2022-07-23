Reaction Quotient (Q)

The reaction quotient (Q) is a measure of the relative concentrations of reactants and products at any point in a reaction. It is calculated by taking the ratio of the concentrations of the products raised to their stoichiometric coefficients to the concentrations of the reactants raised to their coefficients. In the context of a galvanic cell, Q is used in the Nernst equation to determine how the cell potential changes with varying concentrations.