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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 79a
Chapter 19, Problem 79a

The following cell reactions occur spontaneously: (a) Arrange the following reduction half-reactions in order of decreasing tendency to occur:

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given reduction half-reactions.
Look up the standard reduction potentials (E°) for each half-reaction from a standard reduction potential table.
List the reduction half-reactions along with their corresponding E° values.
Arrange the half-reactions in order of decreasing E° values, as a higher E° indicates a greater tendency to be reduced.
Verify the order by considering the spontaneity of the overall cell reactions, ensuring that the half-reaction with the highest E° is most likely to occur spontaneously.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Reduction Half-Reactions

Reduction half-reactions represent the gain of electrons by a species in a redox reaction. In these reactions, the species being reduced decreases its oxidation state. Understanding the specific half-reactions involved is crucial for determining their relative tendencies to occur spontaneously.
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Oxidation and Reduction Reactions

Standard Electrode Potentials

Standard electrode potentials (E°) are measured values that indicate the tendency of a half-reaction to occur as a reduction at standard conditions. A higher E° value signifies a greater tendency for the reaction to occur spontaneously. Comparing these values allows for the arrangement of half-reactions in order of their likelihood to proceed.
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Standard Cell Potential

Spontaneity of Reactions

The spontaneity of a reaction is determined by the Gibbs free energy change (ΔG). A negative ΔG indicates that a reaction can occur spontaneously. In the context of half-reactions, the overall cell potential (E°cell) must be positive for the reaction to be spontaneous, which is derived from the difference in standard electrode potentials of the half-reactions.
Related Practice
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Consider the following substances: Fe2+(aq), Sn2+(aq), I-(aq). Identify the strongest reducing agent and the weakest reducing agent.
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Use the data in Appendix D to predict whether the following reactions can occur under standard-state conditions. (b) Reduction of Ni2+(aq) by Sn2+(aq)

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