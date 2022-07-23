Experimental solid-oxide fuel cells that use butane (C4H10) as the fuel have been reported recently. These cells contain composite metal/metal oxide electrodes and a solid metal oxide electrolyte. The cell half-reactions are (b) Use the thermodynamic data in Appendix B to calculate the values of E° and the equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C. Will E° and K increase, decrease, or remain the same on raising the temperature?
The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (a) Use the following standard reduction potential and any data from Appendixes C and D to calculate the standard cell potential expected for an ordinary alkaline battery:
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Key Concepts
Standard Reduction Potential
Electrochemical Cell
Nernst Equation
The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (b) Write a balanced equation for the cathode half-reaction in a super-iron battery. The half-reaction occurs in a basic environment.
The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (c) A super-iron battery should last longer than an ordinary alkaline battery of the same size and weight because its cathode can provide more charge per unit mass. Quan-titatively compare the number of coulombs of charge released by the reduction of 10.0 g K2FeO4 to Fe(OH)3 with the number of coulombs of charge released by the reduction 10.0 g of MnO2 to MnO(OH).