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Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
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All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.19 - ElectrochemistryProblem 162a
Chapter 19, Problem 162a

The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (a) Use the following standard reduction potential and any data from Appendixes C and D to calculate the standard cell potential expected for an ordinary alkaline battery:

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Identify the half-reactions for the ordinary alkaline battery. Typically, the anode reaction involves the oxidation of zinc (Zn) to zinc ions (Zn^{2+}), and the cathode reaction involves the reduction of manganese dioxide (MnO_2) to manganese oxide (Mn_2O_3).
Write the half-reactions for the anode and cathode. For the anode: Zn(s) \(\rightarrow\) Zn^{2+}(aq) + 2e^-. For the cathode: MnO_2(s) + H_2O(l) + 2e^- \(\rightarrow\) Mn_2O_3(s) + 2OH^-(aq).
Look up the standard reduction potentials for each half-reaction from the appendices. The standard reduction potential for the cathode reaction (MnO_2) and the standard oxidation potential for the anode reaction (Zn) are needed.
Calculate the standard cell potential (E^\(\circ\)_{cell}) by using the formula: E^\(\circ\)_{cell} = E^\(\circ\)_{cathode} - E^\(\circ\)_{anode}. Substitute the values obtained from the appendices into this formula.
Ensure the units are consistent and check the sign of the calculated standard cell potential to confirm the spontaneity of the reaction. A positive E^\(\circ\)_{cell} indicates a spontaneous reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Standard Reduction Potential

Standard reduction potential is a measure of the tendency of a chemical species to gain electrons and be reduced. It is measured in volts and is determined under standard conditions (1 M concentration, 1 atm pressure, and 25°C). Each half-reaction has a specific standard reduction potential, which can be used to predict the direction of electron flow in electrochemical cells.
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Electrochemical Cell

An electrochemical cell consists of two electrodes (anode and cathode) where oxidation and reduction reactions occur, respectively. The anode is where oxidation takes place, releasing electrons, while the cathode is where reduction occurs, accepting electrons. The overall cell potential is calculated by subtracting the anode potential from the cathode potential, indicating the cell's ability to do electrical work.

Nernst Equation

The Nernst equation relates the cell potential to the concentrations of the reactants and products involved in the electrochemical reaction. It allows for the calculation of the cell potential under non-standard conditions, taking into account temperature and concentration changes. This equation is crucial for understanding how the potential of a battery can vary in practical applications.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Experimental solid-oxide fuel cells that use butane (C4H10) as the fuel have been reported recently. These cells contain composite metal/metal oxide electrodes and a solid metal oxide electrolyte. The cell half-reactions are (b) Use the thermodynamic data in Appendix B to calculate the values of E° and the equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C. Will E° and K increase, decrease, or remain the same on raising the temperature?

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Textbook Question

The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (b) Write a balanced equation for the cathode half-reaction in a super-iron battery. The half-reaction occurs in a basic environment.

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Textbook Question
The nickel–iron battery has an iron anode, an NiO(OH) cathode, and a KOH electrolyte. This battery uses the follow-ing half-reactions and has an E° value of 1.37 V at 25 °C. (b) Calculate ∆G° (in kilojoules) and the equilibrium con-stant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C.
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Textbook Question

The half-reactions that occur in ordinary alkaline batteries can be written as In 1999, researchers in Israel reported a new type of alkaline battery, called a 'super-iron' battery. This battery uses the same anode reaction as an ordinary alkaline battery but involves the reduction of FeO42- ion (from K2FeO4) to solid Fe(OH)3 at the cathode. (c) A super-iron battery should last longer than an ordinary alkaline battery of the same size and weight because its cathode can provide more charge per unit mass. Quan-titatively compare the number of coulombs of charge released by the reduction of 10.0 g K2FeO4 to Fe(OH)3 with the number of coulombs of charge released by the reduction 10.0 g of MnO2 to MnO(OH).

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Textbook Question
Consider the redox titration of 100.0 mL of a solution of 0.010 M Fe2+ in 1.50 M H2SO4 with a 0.010 M solution of KMnO4, yielding Fe3+ and Mn2+. The titration is carried out in an electrochemical cell equipped with a platinum electrode and a calomel reference electrode consisting of an Hg2Cl2/Hg electrode in contract with a saturated KCl solution having [Cl-] = 2.9M. Using any data in Appendixes C and D, calculate the cell potential after addition of (a) 5.0 mL, (b) 10.0mL, (c) 19.0 mL, and (d) 21.0 mL of the KMnO4 solution.
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Textbook Question
Consider a galvanic cell that utilizes the following half-reactions:

(b) What are the values of E° and the equilibrium constant K for the cell reaction at 25 °C?
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