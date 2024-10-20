When suspected drunk drivers are tested with a Breathalyzer, the alcohol (ethanol) in the exhaled breath is oxidized to acetic acid with an acidic solution of potassium dichromate: The color of the solution changes because some of the orange Cr 2 O 7 2- is converted to the green Cr3+ The Breathalyzer measures the color change and produces a meter reading calibrated in blood alcohol content. (b) What is the value of E for the reaction when the concentrations of ethanol, acetic acid, Cr 2 O 7 are 1.0 M and the pH is 4.00?