Ch.19 - Electrochemistry
Chapter 19, Problem 102

What is the reduction potential at 25 °C for the hydrogen electrode in each of the following solutions? The half-reaction is . (c) Pure water.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the half-reaction for the hydrogen electrode, which is typically represented as: \( \text{H}_2(g) + 2\text{e}^- \rightarrow 2\text{H}^+(aq) \).
Understand that the standard reduction potential for the hydrogen electrode is defined as 0 V under standard conditions, which include 1 M concentration of \( \text{H}^+ \) ions.
Recognize that in pure water, the concentration of \( \text{H}^+ \) ions is determined by the autoionization of water, where \( [\text{H}^+] = 10^{-7} \text{M} \) at 25 °C.
Apply the Nernst equation to calculate the reduction potential under non-standard conditions: \( E = E^0 - \frac{RT}{nF} \ln Q \), where \( E^0 \) is the standard reduction potential, \( R \) is the gas constant, \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin, \( n \) is the number of moles of electrons transferred, \( F \) is Faraday's constant, and \( Q \) is the reaction quotient.
Substitute the known values into the Nernst equation: \( E = 0 - \frac{8.314 \times 298}{2 \times 96485} \ln \left( \frac{1}{[\text{H}^+]^2} \right) \), where \( [\text{H}^+] = 10^{-7} \text{M} \).
