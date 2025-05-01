Redox Reactions and Reaction Quotient

Redox reactions involve the transfer of electrons between species, resulting in oxidation and reduction processes. The reaction quotient (Q) is a ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at any given moment, which helps in assessing the direction of the reaction. In this context, understanding how the concentrations of NO and NO2 affect Q is vital for determining which reaction is more thermodynamically favorable under the specified conditions.