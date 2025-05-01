Textbook Question
What is the pH of the solution in the cathode compartment of the following cell if the measured cell potential at 25 °C is 0.17 V?
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When suspected drunk drivers are tested with a Breathalyzer, the alcohol (ethanol) in the exhaled breath is oxidized to acetic acid with an acidic solution of potassium dichromate: The color of the solution changes because some of the orange Cr2O72- is converted to the green Cr3+ The Breathalyzer measures the color change and produces a meter reading calibrated in blood alcohol content. (a) What is E° for the reaction if the standard half-cell potential for the reduction of acetic acid to ethanol is 0.058 V?