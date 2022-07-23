Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (d)

Step 3: Identify the particle based on the atomic number and mass number. If the atomic number is 0 and the mass number is 1, the particle is a neutron. If the atomic number is 1 and the mass number is 1, the particle is a hydrogen atom (or a proton). If the atomic number is 2 and the mass number is 4, the particle is an alpha particle (or a helium nucleus). If the atomic number is -1 and the mass number is 0, the particle is a beta particle (or an electron).