Ch.20 - Nuclear Chemistry
Chapter 20, Problem 30d

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations. (d)

Step 1: Identify the missing particle in the nuclear equation. A nuclear equation is balanced when the sum of the atomic numbers (the superscripts) and the sum of the mass numbers (the subscripts) are equal on both sides of the equation.
Step 2: Determine the atomic number and mass number of the missing particle. The atomic number is the difference between the atomic numbers on the left and right side of the equation. The mass number is the difference between the mass numbers on the left and right side of the equation.
Step 3: Identify the particle based on the atomic number and mass number. If the atomic number is 0 and the mass number is 1, the particle is a neutron. If the atomic number is 1 and the mass number is 1, the particle is a hydrogen atom (or a proton). If the atomic number is 2 and the mass number is 4, the particle is an alpha particle (or a helium nucleus). If the atomic number is -1 and the mass number is 0, the particle is a beta particle (or an electron).
Step 4: Write the symbol of the particle in the nuclear equation. The symbol of a neutron is n, the symbol of a hydrogen atom is H, the symbol of an alpha particle is α or He, and the symbol of a beta particle is β or e.
Step 5: Check the balance of the nuclear equation. The sum of the atomic numbers and the sum of the mass numbers should be equal on both sides of the equation.

Nuclear Reactions

Nuclear reactions involve changes in an atom's nucleus and can result in the transformation of one element into another. These reactions include processes such as alpha decay, beta decay, and nuclear fission. Understanding the type of nuclear reaction is essential for predicting the products and balancing the equations.
Nuclear Binding Energy

Conservation of Mass and Charge

In nuclear equations, both mass and charge must be conserved. This means that the total mass number (sum of protons and neutrons) and the total charge (sum of positive and negative charges) before the reaction must equal those after the reaction. Balancing these quantities is crucial for correctly completing nuclear equations.
Law of Conservation of Mass

Notation in Nuclear Chemistry

Nuclear chemistry uses specific notation to represent isotopes and particles. For example, isotopes are denoted by their element symbol followed by their mass number (e.g., U-235), while particles like alpha (α) and beta (β) are represented by their symbols. Familiarity with this notation is necessary for accurately writing and balancing nuclear equations.
Standard Notation to Scientific Notation
