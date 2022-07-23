Textbook Question
What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate? (LO 2.24) (a) Na3PO4 (b) Na3P (c) NaPO4 (d) Na(PO4)2
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What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate? (LO 2.24) (a) Na3PO4 (b) Na3P (c) NaPO4 (d) Na(PO4)2
Is the red element on the following periodic table likely to be a gas, a liquid, or a solid?
What is the atomic number of the blue element?
Bromine has two naturally occurring isotopes; 79Br (mass of 78.918) and 81Br (mass of 80.916). If the atomic weight of bromine is 79.904, predict the mass spectrum of a sample of bromine atoms. (LO 2.17) (a)
(b)
(c)
(d)
The molecular illustration represents (LO 2.18) (a) a pure element (b) a mixture of two elements (c) a pure compound (d) a mixture of an element and a compound