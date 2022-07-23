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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 13
Chapter 2, Problem 13

How many protons, neutrons, and electrons are in 107Ag+? (LO 2.21)(a) protons = 47, neutrons = 60, electrons = 46 (b) protons = 47, neutrons = 107, electrons = 48 (c) protons = 60, neutrons = 47, electrons = 47 (d) protons = 47, neutrons = 107, electrons = 46

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1
Identify the atomic number of silver (Ag) from the periodic table, which represents the number of protons in a neutral atom.
Understand that the superscript '107' in '107Ag' represents the mass number, which is the sum of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.
Calculate the number of neutrons by subtracting the atomic number from the mass number (neutrons = mass number - atomic number).
Recognize that 'Ag+' indicates a cation with a charge of +1, meaning it has lost one electron compared to a neutral silver atom.
Calculate the number of electrons in '107Ag+' by subtracting one from the number of protons (electrons = protons - 1).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure

Atoms consist of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons are positively charged particles found in the nucleus, while neutrons are neutral particles also located in the nucleus. Electrons are negatively charged particles that orbit the nucleus. The number of protons defines the element, while the total number of protons and neutrons gives the atomic mass.
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Isotopes

Isotopes are variants of a particular chemical element that have the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. This results in different atomic masses for the isotopes. For example, silver (Ag) has isotopes like 107Ag, which has 47 protons and 60 neutrons, indicating its atomic mass of approximately 107.
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Ions

Ions are atoms or molecules that have gained or lost one or more electrons, resulting in a net charge. A cation, like Ag+, has lost one electron, leading to a positive charge. In the case of 107Ag+, the number of electrons is one less than the number of protons, which is crucial for determining the overall charge and electron count.
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