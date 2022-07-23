Textbook Question
What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate? (LO 2.24) (a) Na3PO4 (b) Na3P (c) NaPO4 (d) Na(PO4)2
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What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate? (LO 2.24) (a) Na3PO4 (b) Na3P (c) NaPO4 (d) Na(PO4)2
Name at least one other element that is chemically similar to the green element.
What is the atomic number of the blue element?
The molecular illustration represents (LO 2.18) (a) a pure element (b) a mixture of two elements (c) a pure compound (d) a mixture of an element and a compound
What is the group number of the green, blue, and red elements?