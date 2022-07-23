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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 35a
Chapter 2, Problem 35a

Is the red element on the following periodic table likely to be a gas, a liquid, or a solid?
Periodic table highlighting a red element; question about its phase: gas, liquid, or solid.

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1
Identify the red element on the periodic table. It is located in Group 18 (Noble Gases) and Period 2.
Determine the element's name and symbol. The element is Neon (Ne).
Understand the general properties of elements in Group 18. Noble gases are typically gases at room temperature.
Consider the phase of Neon at room temperature. Neon is a gas under standard conditions.
Conclude that the red element, Neon, is likely to be a gas.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

States of Matter

Matter exists in three primary states: solid, liquid, and gas. Solids have a fixed shape and volume, liquids have a definite volume but take the shape of their container, and gases have neither fixed shape nor volume, expanding to fill their container. The state of an element at room temperature is often indicated on the periodic table.

Periodic Table Trends

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number and properties. Elements are categorized into groups and periods, with trends in properties such as electronegativity, ionization energy, and phase at room temperature. Generally, nonmetals, found on the right side of the table, are more likely to be gases or liquids, while metals, on the left, are typically solids.
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Element Classification

Elements are classified as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are usually solid at room temperature, conductive, and malleable, while nonmetals can be gases or liquids and are poor conductors. Understanding the classification helps predict the state of an element, especially when highlighted in a specific color on the periodic table.
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What is the correct formula for sodium phosphate? (LO 2.24) (a) Na3PO4 (b) Na3P (c) NaPO4 (d) Na(PO4)2

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Name at least one other element that is chemically similar to the green element.

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What is the group number of the green, blue, and red elements?

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