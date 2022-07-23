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Ch.2 - Atoms, Molecules & Ions
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.2 - Atoms, Molecules & IonsProblem 128
Chapter 2, Problem 128

If 6.02 * 1023 atoms of element Y have a mass of 83.80 g, what is the identity of Y?

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Determine the number of moles of element Y present using Avogadro's number. Recall that one mole of any substance contains \(6.02 \times 10^{23}\) entities (atoms, molecules, etc.).
Calculate the molar mass of element Y by dividing the given mass by the number of moles. The molar mass is the mass of one mole of atoms and is expressed in grams per mole (g/mol).
Use the calculated molar mass to identify element Y by comparing it with the molar masses of known elements in the periodic table.
Verify that the molar mass closely matches the atomic mass of the suspected element from the periodic table. The atomic mass is usually listed below the symbol of each element in the table.
Confirm the identity of element Y by ensuring that the number of protons (atomic number) and the general properties (such as metal, nonmetal, or metalloid) match the suspected element.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Avogadro's Number

Avogadro's number, approximately 6.02 x 10^23, is the number of atoms, molecules, or particles in one mole of a substance. This constant is fundamental in chemistry for converting between the number of particles and the amount of substance in moles, allowing chemists to relate macroscopic quantities to atomic-scale properties.

Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). It is calculated by summing the atomic masses of all the atoms in a molecule. In this question, knowing the molar mass of element Y will help identify the element based on the given mass of 83.80 g for 6.02 x 10^23 atoms.
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Periodic Table of Elements

The periodic table organizes all known chemical elements based on their atomic number, electron configuration, and recurring chemical properties. Each element has a unique atomic mass, which can be used to identify it when given the mass of a specific number of atoms. In this case, the molar mass derived from the given data can be matched to an element in the periodic table to determine the identity of Y.
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