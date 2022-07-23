Textbook Question
Refer to Figure 2.10 showing a schematic illustration of a mass spectrometer. (a) What is the purpose of bombarding the gaseous atoms with an electron beam?
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Refer to Figure 2.10 showing a schematic illustration of a mass spectrometer. (a) What is the purpose of bombarding the gaseous atoms with an electron beam?
Refer to Figure 2.10 showing a schematic illustration of a mass spectrometer. (b) Compare two ions with a +1 charge traveling through the curved, evacuated tube in the mass spectrometer. Will a heavier ion or lighter ion be deflected to a greater degree by the magnetic field?