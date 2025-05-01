Textbook Question
(a) The unified atomic mass unit (u) is used to represent the extremely small mass of atoms. How many grams are equivalent to 1 u?
885
views
(a) The unified atomic mass unit (u) is used to represent the extremely small mass of atoms. How many grams are equivalent to 1 u?
Magnesium has three naturally occurring isotopes: 24Mg (23.985) with 78.99% abundance, 25Mg (24.986) with 10.00% abundance, and a third with 11.01% abundance. Look up the atomic weight of magnesium, and then calculate the mass of the third isotope.
(b) The mole is a unit used to represent a very large number of atoms. How many atoms are equivalent to 1 mol of atoms?
Naturally occurring silver consists of two isotopes: 107^Ag (51.84%) with an isotopic mass of 106.9051 and 109^Ag (48.16%) with an isotopic mass of 108.9048. What is the atomic weight of silver? Check your answer in a periodic table.