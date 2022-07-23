Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]NO2
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Cr(NH3)2(C2O4)2]NO2
Identify the oxidation state of the metal in each of the following compounds.
(a) Co(NH3)3(NO2)3
(b) [Ag(NH3)2]NO3
(c) K3[Cr(C2O4)2Cl2]
(d) Cs[CuCl2]
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(a) Na[Au(CN)2]
What is the formula, including the charge, for each of the following complexes?
(a) An iridium(III) complex with three ammonia and three chloride ligands
(b) A chromium(III) complex with two water and two oxalate ligands
(c) A platinum(IV) complex with two ethylenediamine and two thiocyanate ligands