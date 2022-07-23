What role does EDTA4- play as a trace additive to mayonnaise? Would the glycinate ion (H2NCH2CH2NH2) be an effective substitute for EDTA4-?
What is the highest oxidation state for each of the elements from Sc to Zn?
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Key Concepts
Oxidation States
Transition Metals
Periodic Trends
Which of the following complexes are paramagnetic?
(a) [Mn(CN)6]3-
(b) [Zn(NH3)4]2+ (tetrahedral)
(c) [Fe(CN)6]4-
(d) [FeF6]4-
Based on the wavelength of maximum absorption of the cobalt complexes, arrange the following ligands in a spectrochemical series from weakest-field to strongest-field ligand.
(a) Cl- < NCS- < H2O < NH3
(b) Cl- < NCS- < H2O < NH3
(c) H2O < Cl- < NH3 < NCS-
(d) Cl- < H2O < NCS- < NH3
What hybrid orbitals are used by the metal ion and how many unpaired electrons are present the complex ion [VCl4]- with tetrahedral geometry?
(a) sp3; 2 unpaired electrons
(b) sp3; 3 unpaired electrons
(c) sp3d2; 3 unpaired electrons
(d) sp3d2; 4 unpaired electrons
Which of the following complexes can exist as enantiomers? Draw their structures.
(a) [Cr(en)3]3+
(b) cis-[Co(NH3)Cl]2+
(c) trans-[Co(en)2(NH3)Cl]2+
(d) [Pt(NH3)3Cl3]+
Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following.
(a) Sc3+
(b) Co2+