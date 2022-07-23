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Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination ChemistryProblem 21.54
Chapter 21, Problem 21.54

What is the highest oxidation state for each of the elements from Sc to Zn?

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1
Identify the elements in the range from Scandium (Sc) to Zinc (Zn) on the periodic table. These elements are transition metals in the 3d block.
Recall that the oxidation state of an element is determined by the number of electrons it can lose, gain, or share when it forms chemical compounds.
For transition metals, the highest oxidation state is often equal to the total number of valence electrons, which includes both the (n-1)d and ns electrons.
Determine the electron configuration for each element from Sc to Zn. For example, Scandium (Sc) has the electron configuration [Ar] 3d¹ 4s².
Calculate the highest oxidation state for each element by considering the total number of electrons in the (n-1)d and ns orbitals. For instance, Scandium (Sc) can have a maximum oxidation state of +3, as it can lose all three valence electrons (3d¹ 4s²).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Oxidation States

Oxidation states, or oxidation numbers, indicate the degree of oxidation of an atom in a compound. They are assigned based on a set of rules, reflecting the number of electrons an atom gains, loses, or shares when forming chemical bonds. Understanding oxidation states is crucial for predicting the behavior of elements in reactions, especially in redox processes.
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Transition Metals

Transition metals, located in the d-block of the periodic table, exhibit unique properties due to their ability to lose different numbers of electrons. This variability allows them to have multiple oxidation states, which is essential for their roles in catalysis and complex formation. Elements from Scandium (Sc) to Zinc (Zn) are all transition metals, each with distinct maximum oxidation states.
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Periodic Trends

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. These trends include changes in electronegativity, atomic radius, and oxidation states. Recognizing these trends helps in understanding how the oxidation states of transition metals vary, particularly from Sc to Zn, where the highest oxidation states typically increase with atomic number.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What role does EDTA4- play as a trace additive to mayonnaise? Would the glycinate ion (H2NCH2CH2NH2) be an effective substitute for EDTA4-?

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Textbook Question

Which of the following complexes are paramagnetic?

(a) [Mn(CN)6]3-

(b) [Zn(NH3)4]2+ (tetrahedral)

(c) [Fe(CN)6]4-

(d) [FeF6]4-

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Textbook Question

Based on the wavelength of maximum absorption of the cobalt complexes, arrange the following ligands in a spectrochemical series from weakest-field to strongest-field ligand. 

(a) Cl- < NCS- < H2O < NH3 

(b) Cl- < NCS- < H2O < NH3 

(c) H2O < Cl- < NH3 < NCS-

(d) Cl- < H2O < NCS- < NH3

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Textbook Question

What hybrid orbitals are used by the metal ion and how many unpaired electrons are present the complex ion [VCl4]- with tetrahedral geometry?

(a) sp3; 2 unpaired electrons

(b) sp3; 3 unpaired electrons

(c) sp3d2; 3 unpaired electrons

(d) sp3d2; 4 unpaired electrons

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Textbook Question

Which of the following complexes can exist as enantiomers? Draw their structures.

(a) [Cr(en)3]3+

(b) cis-[Co(NH3)Cl]2+

(c) trans-[Co(en)2(NH3)Cl]2+

(d) [Pt(NH3)3Cl3]+

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Textbook Question

Predict the number of unpaired electrons for each of the following. 

(a) Sc3+

(b) Co2+

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