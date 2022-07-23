Textbook Question
Write the formula for each of the following compounds.
(c) Hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0)
(d) Diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride
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Write the formula for each of the following compounds.
(c) Hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0)
(d) Diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride
Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?
(b) [Co(H2O)5Cl]SO4]
Which of the following complexes are chiral?
(a) Pt(en)Cl2
(b) cis-[Co(NH3)4Br2]+
(c) cis-[Cr(en)2(H2O)2]3+
(d) [Cr(C2O4)3]3-
Write the formula for each of the following compounds.
(a) Tetraammineplatinum(II) chloride
(b) Sodium hexacyanoferrate(III)
What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds?
(a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4
(b) Cr(CO)6