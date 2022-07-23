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Ch.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination Chemistry
McMurry - Chemistry 8th Edition
McMurry8th EditionChemistryISBN: 9781292336145Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMcMurry 8th EditionCh.21 - Transition Elements and Coordination ChemistryProblem 81c
Chapter 21, Problem 81c

What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? 
(c) K3[Fe(C2O4)3]
(d) [Co(en)2(NH3)CN]Cl2

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the central metal ion and its oxidation state in each complex.
For compound (c), note that the central metal ion is Fe and the ligand is oxalate (C_2O_4^2-). Determine the oxidation state of Fe by considering the charge of the complex ion and the charge of the ligands.
For compound (d), identify the central metal ion as Co and the ligands as ethylenediamine (en), ammonia (NH_3), and cyanide (CN^-). Determine the oxidation state of Co by considering the charge of the complex ion and the charge of the ligands.
Name the ligands in alphabetical order, using appropriate prefixes for the number of each type of ligand (e.g., 'tris' for three oxalate ligands, 'bis' for two ethylenediamine ligands).
Combine the names of the ligands, the central metal ion with its oxidation state in Roman numerals, and any counterions to form the systematic name of each coordination compound.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coordination Compounds

Coordination compounds consist of a central metal atom or ion bonded to surrounding molecules or ions called ligands. The nature of these bonds and the arrangement of ligands around the metal center are crucial for determining the compound's properties and reactivity. Understanding the structure and nomenclature of these compounds is essential for systematic naming.

Ligands and Their Types

Ligands are ions or molecules that donate electron pairs to the central metal atom in a coordination compound. They can be classified as monodentate (binding through one atom), bidentate (binding through two atoms), or polydentate (binding through multiple atoms). Identifying the type and number of ligands is vital for correctly naming coordination compounds.

Nomenclature of Coordination Compounds

The nomenclature of coordination compounds follows specific rules set by the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC). This includes naming the ligands first, followed by the metal, and indicating oxidation states. The systematic name reflects the composition and structure of the compound, which is essential for clear communication in chemistry.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the formula for each of the following compounds.

(c) Hexacarbonylmolybdenum(0)

(d) Diamminebis(ethylenediamine)chromium(III) chloride

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Textbook Question

Draw the structure of the following complexes. What are the oxidation state, coordination number, and coordination geometry of the metal in each?

(b) [Co(H2O)5Cl]SO4]

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Textbook Question

Which of the following complexes are chiral?

(a) Pt(en)Cl2

(b) cis-[Co(NH3)4Br2]+

(c) cis-[Cr(en)2(H2O)2]3+

(d) [Cr(C2O4)3]3-

Textbook Question

Write the formula for each of the following compounds.

(a) Tetraammineplatinum(II) chloride

(b) Sodium hexacyanoferrate(III)

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Textbook Question

What is the systematic name for each of the following coordination compounds? 

(a) [Cu(NH3)4]SO4

(b) Cr(CO)6

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